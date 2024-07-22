Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

22 Jul 2024 17:26 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

22.07.2024 / 17:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July 22, 2024
Share buy-back program - 7th Interim Notification
In the period from July 15, 2024 until, and including, July 19, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1.634.079shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-07-15 325,099 23.8412 7,750,750
2024-07-16 341,794 23.7926 8,132,168
2024-07-17 323,725 23.9860 7,764,868
2024-07-18 321,461 24.2242 7,787,136
2024-07-19 322,000 24.2208 7,799,098
Total1,634,07924.009939,234,020
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, July 19, 2024 amounts to 12,086,969shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

End of News EQS News Service


1951419 22.07.2024 CET/CEST

Source

Deutsche Telekom AG

Provider

EQS Group

Company Name

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

ISIN

DE0005557508

Symbol

4DTE

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 15:37:04 UTC.