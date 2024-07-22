Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

22 Jul 2024 17:26 CEST
Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July 22, 2024
Share buy-back program - 7th Interim Notification
In the period from July 15, 2024 until, and including, July 19, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1.634.079shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, July 19, 2024 amounts to 12,086,969shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
