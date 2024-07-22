Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



22.07.2024 / 17:26 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, July 22, 2024

Share buy-back program - 7th Interim Notification

In the period from July 15, 2024 until, and including, July 19, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of

1.634.079

shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2024-07-15 325,099 23.8412 7,750,750 2024-07-16 341,794 23.7926 8,132,168 2024-07-17 323,725 23.9860 7,764,868 2024-07-18 321,461 24.2242 7,787,136 2024-07-19 322,000 24.2208 7,799,098 Total 1,634,079 24.0099 39,234,020

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:

https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780

.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, July 19, 2024 amounts to 12,086,969

shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.