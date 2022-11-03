Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:01 2022-11-03 am EDT
19.52 EUR   +0.11%
04:45aDeutsche Telekom : Abdurazak Mudesir new head of technology at Telekom Deutschland
PU
11/02DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/02Deutsche Telekom : New T Challenge Seeking Web3 Development Through 5G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : Abdurazak Mudesir new head of technology at Telekom Deutschland

11/03/2022 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Walter Goldenits is leaving Telekom after six years.
  • Abdurazak Mudesir will take over on January 1, 2023, in addition to his international duties.
  • National and international technology go hand in hand.

Change at the top of technology at Telekom Deutschland. After six years, Chief Technology Officer Walter Goldenits is leaving the Group at his own request. He will be succeeded by Abdurazak Mudesir on January 1, 2023.

Mudesir has held various positions at Deutsche Telekom since 2018 and is currently responsible for Group Technology under Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation. He will take on the role as Managing Director Technology for Telekom Germany in addition to his role as Group CTO. In this way, national and international collaboration can be further strengthened. The Supervisory Board has already approved the change.

Abdurazak Mudesir will become Telekom's new Chief Technology Officer in Germany on January 1, 2023. He will take on this role in addition to his role as Group-wide CTO. © DTAG

Succession optimally arranged

"We cannot imagine a better successor for technology in Germany than Abdu Mudesir. Abdu knows the technology and the team; already today, international technology and technology Germany are working hand in hand," says Telekom Germany CEO Srini Gopalan. "It is important for us to have a smooth transition to ensure continuity. We are managing that very well with this succession arrangement. Abdu will continue the very successful work of the German technical team. I look forward to working with him even more intensively."

The best network will continue to play the central role under future Chief Technology Officer Abdurazak Mudesir in advancing the Group's 'Leading Digital Telco' strategy. Mudesir studied computer science and electrical engineering at the International University Bremen, where he received his doctorate in 2010. In 2022, he also completed the Executive Management Program at Stanford University in California. His professional career began in 2010 at the management consulting firm Altran Technologies. In 2012, he moved to Huawei before joining Telekom in 2018.

Walter Goldenits is leaving Telekom at his own request after six years. Under Goldenits, Telekom looks back on successful years in expanding its broadband and mobile networks. © DTAG

In Goldenits' tenure leading in network expansion

Walter Goldenits has been Head of Technology at Telekom Deutschland since 2017 after holding various management roles in the Group, most notably at Magyar Telekom. "Telekom has the best network in Germany and Walter Goldenits has made a very decisive contribution to this. His achievements around the rapid rollout of 5G as well as the fiber rollout in Germany are outstanding. Walter is our Mister Network," said Srini Gopalan.

Telekom launched the German 5G network under Walter Goldenits in 2019. Just three years later, 94 percent of people in Germany can already use 5G. No mobile communications standard has ever been rolled out faster. Goldenits is also responsible for the massive fiber-optic rollout in urban and rural areas in recent years. Telekom now offers an FTTH connection to 4.5 million households in Germany. With over 650,000 kilometers, Telekom has by far the largest fiber-optic network in Germany. The successful completion of IP migration also took place during Goldenits' tenure.

In addition, Goldenits successfully led German Technology through its largest organizational transformation. "Walter is a team player through and through," Gopalan continued. "He has an incredibly positive mindset with which he has approached challenges. Walter burns with passion and heart for technology issues. It is very sad to see him go. We thank him for a great job over the last years and wish him all the best for his future."

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
04:45aDeutsche Telekom : Abdurazak Mudesir new head of technology at Telekom Deutschland
PU
11/02DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/02Deutsche Telekom : New T Challenge Seeking Web3 Development Through 5G
PU
11/02Xplora Technologies Rises 19% On Launch Of Mobile Service Business In Germany
MT
10/28DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/28Deutsche Telekom Heads 6G NeXt Research Project
MT
10/28DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
10/25DeltaTrak and Ericsson IoT combat food waste with real-time cold chain traceability
AQ
10/24Deutsche Telekom Partners With PERI To Offer Digital Solution For Formwork
MT
10/24Afr : Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 116 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2022 6 635 M 6 544 M 6 544 M
Net Debt 2022 142 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 96 953 M 95 633 M 95 633 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 210 595
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,50 €
Average target price 24,68 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.63%95 633
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-27.42%156 947
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.28%128 997
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION28.95%94 587
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.56%60 466
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-45.24%55 397