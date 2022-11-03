Deutsche Telekom : Abdurazak Mudesir new head of technology at Telekom Deutschland

Walter Goldenits is leaving Telekom after six years.

Abdurazak Mudesir will take over on January 1, 2023, in addition to his international duties.

National and international technology go hand in hand.

Change at the top of technology at Telekom Deutschland. After six years, Chief Technology Officer Walter Goldenits is leaving the Group at his own request. He will be succeeded by Abdurazak Mudesir on January 1, 2023.

Mudesir has held various positions at Deutsche Telekom since 2018 and is currently responsible for Group Technology under Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation. He will take on the role as Managing Director Technology for Telekom Germany in addition to his role as Group CTO. In this way, national and international collaboration can be further strengthened. The Supervisory Board has already approved the change.

Abdurazak Mudesir will become Telekom's new Chief Technology Officer in Germany on January 1, 2023. He will take on this role in addition to his role as Group-wide CTO. © DTAG

"We cannot imagine a better successor for technology in Germany than Abdu Mudesir. Abdu knows the technology and the team; already today, international technology and technology Germany are working hand in hand," says Telekom Germany CEO Srini Gopalan. "It is important for us to have a smooth transition to ensure continuity. We are managing that very well with this succession arrangement. Abdu will continue the very successful work of the German technical team. I look forward to working with him even more intensively."

The best network will continue to play the central role under future Chief Technology Officer Abdurazak Mudesir in advancing the Group's 'Leading Digital Telco' strategy. Mudesir studied computer science and electrical engineering at the International University Bremen, where he received his doctorate in 2010. In 2022, he also completed the Executive Management Program at Stanford University in California. His professional career began in 2010 at the management consulting firm Altran Technologies. In 2012, he moved to Huawei before joining Telekom in 2018.

Walter Goldenits is leaving Telekom at his own request after six years. Under Goldenits, Telekom looks back on successful years in expanding its broadband and mobile networks. © DTAG

Walter Goldenits has been Head of Technology at Telekom Deutschland since 2017 after holding various management roles in the Group, most notably at Magyar Telekom. "Telekom has the best network in Germany and Walter Goldenits has made a very decisive contribution to this. His achievements around the rapid rollout of 5G as well as the fiber rollout in Germany are outstanding. Walter is our Mister Network," said Srini Gopalan.

Telekom launched the German 5G network under Walter Goldenits in 2019. Just three years later, 94 percent of people in Germany can already use 5G. No mobile communications standard has ever been rolled out faster. Goldenits is also responsible for the massive fiber-optic rollout in urban and rural areas in recent years. Telekom now offers an FTTH connection to 4.5 million households in Germany. With over 650,000 kilometers, Telekom has by far the largest fiber-optic network in Germany. The successful completion of IP migration also took place during Goldenits' tenure.

In addition, Goldenits successfully led German Technology through its largest organizational transformation. "Walter is a team player through and through," Gopalan continued. "He has an incredibly positive mindset with which he has approached challenges. Walter burns with passion and heart for technology issues. It is very sad to see him go. We thank him for a great job over the last years and wish him all the best for his future."

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance