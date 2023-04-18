Deutsche Telekom : Collaboration with AWS for 5G campus networks

New program connects AWS services with Deutsche Telekom private campus network solutions for enterprise customers

Companies across Germany and Austria can easily discover and order private wireless network offerings via an AWS portal

Deutsche Telekom today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the new Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program. The Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program brings together AWS services with private wireless solutions based on 5G and LTE from Deutsche Telekom's campus network portfolio. Using the Integrated Private Wireless on AWS portal, enterprise customers can quickly and easily find the most suitable campus network product for their digital use cases and get in touch with experts from Deutsche Telekom.

"Deutsche Telekom is focused on driving innovation and developing new solutions to better serve our enterprise customers. Working with AWS gives us the opportunity to further scale our campus network solutions and deliver even more value to business customers", says Antje Williams, Senior Vice President, 5G Campus Networks, Deutsche Telekom. "We see the cooperation as a promising sales approach where we combine AWS services and our campus networks for the benefit of our customers."

A selection of Telekom Campus Network packages designed to support a range of customer use cases, are available on the AWS portal for enterprise customers from Germany and Austria. After a customer makes their selection from the portal, Deutsche Telekom is responsible for planning, deploying, and operating the customized private wireless solution. Additionally, with just a few clicks, customers can combine their campus network with AWS services, as well as AWS's dynamic community of more than 100,000 partners from over 150 countries, offering additional validated solutions that run on AWS.

Campus networks offer highly reliable and customized network coverage for company premises of any size. Depending on the option and individual requirements, Deutsche Telekom's campus solutions combine the strengths of the public mobile network with the exclusivity and reliability of a private network - for example, for the mission-critical machine-to-machine data traffic of Industry 4.0 applications. For this, campus networks often provide companies with more cost-effective, more flexible and more secure connectivity than WIFI-solutions. Deutsche Telekom has been offering campus network solutions for companies since 2019 and currently operates more than thirty of these local mobile networks based on 5G or LTE across Germany and Austria. The offering ranges from locally reinforced public mobile service on company premises to the company's own private campus network based on 5G standalone technology. Further information for business customers is available at www.telekom.de/campus-netze(Germany) and www.magentabusiness.at/campus-network(Austria).

