    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:08:45 2023-04-18 am EDT
22.41 EUR   +0.30%
Deutsche Telekom : Collaboration with AWS for 5G campus networks

04/18/2023 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • New program connects AWS services with Deutsche Telekom private campus network solutions for enterprise customers
  • Companies across Germany and Austria can easily discover and order private wireless network offerings via an AWS portal

Telekom campus networks provide business customers with customized connectivity for digital applications on their premises. © Bildnachweis: Deutsche Telekom/ GettyImages/Traitov; Montage: Evelyn Ebert Meneses

Deutsche Telekom today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the new Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program. The Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program brings together AWS services with private wireless solutions based on 5G and LTE from Deutsche Telekom's campus network portfolio. Using the Integrated Private Wireless on AWS portal, enterprise customers can quickly and easily find the most suitable campus network product for their digital use cases and get in touch with experts from Deutsche Telekom.

"Deutsche Telekom is focused on driving innovation and developing new solutions to better serve our enterprise customers. Working with AWS gives us the opportunity to further scale our campus network solutions and deliver even more value to business customers", says Antje Williams, Senior Vice President, 5G Campus Networks, Deutsche Telekom. "We see the cooperation as a promising sales approach where we combine AWS services and our campus networks for the benefit of our customers."

Combination of campus network solutions and digital AWS services

A selection of Telekom Campus Network packages designed to support a range of customer use cases, are available on the AWS portal for enterprise customers from Germany and Austria. After a customer makes their selection from the portal, Deutsche Telekom is responsible for planning, deploying, and operating the customized private wireless solution. Additionally, with just a few clicks, customers can combine their campus network with AWS services, as well as AWS's dynamic community of more than 100,000 partners from over 150 countries, offering additional validated solutions that run on AWS.

Deutsche Telekom's campus network portfolio

Campus networks offer highly reliable and customized network coverage for company premises of any size. Depending on the option and individual requirements, Deutsche Telekom's campus solutions combine the strengths of the public mobile network with the exclusivity and reliability of a private network - for example, for the mission-critical machine-to-machine data traffic of Industry 4.0 applications. For this, campus networks often provide companies with more cost-effective, more flexible and more secure connectivity than WIFI-solutions. Deutsche Telekom has been offering campus network solutions for companies since 2019 and currently operates more than thirty of these local mobile networks based on 5G or LTE across Germany and Austria. The offering ranges from locally reinforced public mobile service on company premises to the company's own private campus network based on 5G standalone technology. Further information for business customers is available at www.telekom.de/campus-netze(Germany) and www.magentabusiness.at/campus-network(Austria).

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 08:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 114 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2023 8 149 M 8 898 M 8 898 M
Net Debt 2023 139 B 151 B 151 B
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 111 B 121 B 121 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 206 759
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 22,35 €
Average target price 25,92 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.89%121 331
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.37%182 239
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.46%164 719
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.03%101 729
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%85 576
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY16.26%55 852
