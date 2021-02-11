Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : Earnings Document

02/11/2021 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consensus Details Q4 and FY 2020 - 2024

Disclaimer: This document had been issued by Deutsche Telekom AG for information purposed only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding our revenues, earnings and business developments. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Deutsche Telekom gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

*Please only include spectrum cost projections which are included in your net debt forecast

Disclaimer

This document had been issued by Deutsche Telekom AG for information purposed only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding our revenues, earnings and business developments. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Deutsche Telekom gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

09.02.2021

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
02/10DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Earnings Document
PU
02/10DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02/09TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Partner for 5G Camp..
MT
02/09DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
02/08DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom's optical transport network mo..
AQ
02/08Nokia Unveils Deal to Modernize Deutsche Telekom’s Optical Transport Ne..
MT
02/07NOKIA : to Modernize Deutsche Telekom's Optical Transport Network
MT
02/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Still looking for your perfect career? Deutsche Telekom's Car..
PU
02/05DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/05DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 100 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2020 4 022 M 4 876 M 4 876 M
Net Debt 2020 118 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 70 527 M 85 571 M 85 522 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 227 584
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,61 €
Last Close Price 14,87 €
Spread / Highest target 67,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chief Executive Officer
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Thomas Kremer Head-Data Protection, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.57%85 571
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.30%227 430
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.55%118 492
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.50%98 099
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.30%61 159
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY17.16%46 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ