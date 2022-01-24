Deutsche Telekom : Five tips against online hate

Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.

Anyone online can become a target for hate. As part of our Telekom initiative "#TAKEPART - no hate speech", we give five tips on what everyone can do.

Don't look the other way, show your attitude: If everyone says, "The others will intervene," no one will do anything. Report hate comments: This is possible either directly with the platform provider or with reporting offices such as that of the BKA ("respect!") or at hasshilft.de. Another option is to report it to the police. Counter-speech: It is important to make it clear to yourself that it is not about convincing the haters. One tends to write for the silent, often doubting readers and takes a stand for them. Show attitude with Love Speech: This is about a generally positive, good and appreciative language. In this way, you can contribute to the discussion in a self-determined and proactive manner anywhere on the internet. Supporting the victims: A lack of helpfulness and solidarity hurts at least as much as hate itself.

The five tips are part of a current project that Telekom has carried out together with the influencer Diana zur Löwen and rapper Eko Fresh. It shows how quickly anyone of us can become the target of online hate.