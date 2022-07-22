Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:46 2022-07-22 am EDT
18.60 EUR   -0.71%
04:04aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : IoT-based logistics for Industry 4.0
PU
07/21DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07/20Deutsche Telekom Unit To Create 600 Jobs In Automotive Industry Push
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : IoT-based logistics for Industry 4.0

07/22/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Commerzbank and Deutsche Telekom jointly digitizing supply chains for Industry 4.0
  • The objective is the creation of fully automated supply chains with integrated financial services
  • Joint development with a pilot client from the logistics sector

Commerzbank and Deutsche Telekom are together developing fully automated supply chains with integrated financial services. © Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom and Commerzbank are cooperating in the industrial sector. Together they are developing fully automated supply chains with integrated financial services. In this respect the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems and Commerzbank are setting store by digital technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, cloud technology and sensor technology. Corporate clients profit from the digital combination of physical and financial supply chains thanks to:

  • More efficient, transparent and more resilient supply paths
  • Intelligent warehouse management
  • Improved access to liquidity
  • Integrated automated financial services
  • Cost reductions
Digital supply chains reduce costs and ensure transparency

The current geopolitical and economic situation has revealed the weakness of supply chains. Many supply paths are complex, static, lacking in transparency and involve numerous manual stages. They are designed to function when all the framework conditions remain constant and predictable. Error-proneness is high, as in the majority of cases physical and financial supply chains are not linked to one another digitally.

Above all for manufacturing companies a constant inventory, the timely delivery of the material required for production and its payment within the specified time are important. This physical process can be automated and digitized with modern technology. This is made possible by sensors on load carriers such as pallets, for example. With the aid of positioning technologies it is possible to establish the movement of goods along supply chains during transport between suppliers and producers (inter logistics) and a production facility (intra logistics). This leads to the creation of databases: in the future producers, suppliers, transportation service providers and Commerzbank can communicate with one another digitally and in real time through their goods flows. Thus orders and payments may be triggered or specific financial services such as working capital optimisation, supply chain finance or risk mitigation can be automated.

In this respect technology standards and reference architectures guarantee secure and efficient data exchange between all the parties. Financial transactions are conducted on the basis of blockchain technology, with the foundation formed by so-called "smart contracts", intelligent electronic contracts therefore. These contracts regulate which financial transactions are initiated with which predefined conditions, so-called triggers.

Logistician tests digital supply chain in the Werner von Siemens Centre

In a six-month test phase T-Systems and Commerzbank are optimising the digital solution together with a pilot customer from the logistics sector. The individual challenges faced by the customer in the supply process or in the warehouse are taken into consideration. To this end the infrastructure of the Werner von Siemens Centre in Berlin is being used. T-Systems operates a research and development hub for industry solutions there.

"Companies need technologies like 5G, IoT and the cloud share digital information with everyone in the supply chain globally. In the cooperation with Commerzbank we bring the worlds of technology and finance together so as to digitize all aspects of a supply chain - from procurement, invoicing, through logistics, to payments," said Urs M. Krämer, Chief Commercial Officer at T-Systems.

Scalable solution for supply chains in Industry 4.0

"Supply chains will change rapidly with digital networking and integrated payments," said Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz, Chief Operating Officer of Commerzbank. "Together with T-Systems we are working on scalable solutions so that our customers can make their complex supply chains such that these are more efficient, resilient and productive."

In this regard Commerzbank will also be supported with scientific expertise in the framework of its cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (IML) in Dortmund. "Thanks to the integration of the blockchain-based solution which we are developing together with Commerzbank in the framework of the Trade Finance Innovations Lab, in the future the partners will be able to combine physical and financial supply chains with one another so as to attain economic end-to-end automation in supply chains," said Prof. Dr. Dr. h. c. Michael Henke, institute head at Fraunhofer IML.

In addition, the cooperation is consciously setting store by an open ecosystem so as to facilitate integration into open source infrastructures such as the Silicon Economy of Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics IML, the International Data Spaces Association and also the European project Gaia-X, for example.

Press contact Commerzbank
+49 (0)69 136-25565, pressestelle@commerzbank.com

Press contact Deutsche Telekom
+49 (0)228 181-49494, medien@telekom.de

About Commerzbank: Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 28,000 corporate client groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. Following the integration of comdirect, private and small-business customers benefit from the services offered by one of Germany's most advanced direct banks combined with personal advisory support on site. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2021, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some €8.5 billion with almost 46,500 employees.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
04:04aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : IoT-based logistics for Industry 4.0
PU
07/21DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07/20Deutsche Telekom Unit To Create 600 Jobs In Automotive Industry Push
MT
07/20Analysis-Porsche faces uphill drive in race to public listing
RE
07/15DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/14European Stocks Fall on European Commission's Gloomy Summer Economic Forecast
MT
07/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan, Netflix, Bayer, American Airlines...
07/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 114 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2022 6 538 M 6 661 M 6 661 M
Net Debt 2022 138 B 141 B 141 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 93 144 M 94 890 M 94 890 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 216 109
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 18,73 €
Average target price 24,27 €
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.93%94 890
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.56%206 077
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.16%137 430
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.98%99 919
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-25.89%77 663
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-10.60%64 489