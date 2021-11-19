Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : Mobile communications is team sport

11/19/2021 | 06:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

How fast is the download at Telekom? That's just one factor in a smooth network experience. Read now what makes Telekom's mobile network stand out and why mobile communications is a team sport.

In mobile communications, it's all about the interplay of many factors. Fast downloads are just one of them.

A pass. A spirited kick. The match is turned around. In soccer, it's not the team with the best individualists that wins. It's the team that puts in the best collective performance on the pitch that wins. It's all about the interplay between defense, goalkeeper, midfield and forward line. Mobile communications is also a team sport. Unlike in soccer, the game positions in the mobile network are: availability, download, response time and upload. The new top talent on the pitch: 5G.

1. Lets nothing through: Network coverage

The defense is the foundation on which everything else is built. Sometimes as a four-man, sometimes as a five-man chain. It can be relied on. Our defensive chain is called net coverage. Coverage tells us how much area we can reach with broadband mobile communications.

The match is decided on the field. And in the case of mobile communications, this field is 357,386 square meters in size - the size of the Federal Republic of Germany. That's the equivalent of 50 million soccer fields! But the fans can rejoice: 90 percent of this area will be covered by the latest mobile communications standard, 5G, by 2024. That's 45 million soccer fields connected to the 5G network. But how many people will Telekom reach with 5G? That is described by another form of network coverage, the so-called population coverage. By the end of the year, it will be 90 percent!

2. Runs at record speed: the download

In soccer, the striker must be one thing above all: fast. The steep pass from midfield into the final third is of little use if I can't reach it. It's the same with the download. How fast you reach your social media on mobile is what decides the game! But there's more: researching thins on the internet ("Oh, that's an offside position!"). Booking your next travels online. Streaming your latest binge adventure on Netflix. Making the next episode of your true-crime podcast available offline. Downloading many gigabytes at once during the new software update... You always need fast downloads. The speed is indicated by the download rate.

Each of our 5G antennas in the 3,6 GHz frequency spectrum is connected to fiber optics. That means rich data rates. With 5G, up to 1 gigabit per second is possible! The loading bar is then history. In addition to the maximum throughput rate, the capacity of the cell also plays an important role. In other words, how many devices the cell can supply in parallel. The more people are online in the vicinity of the mobile network station, the more important this property becomes. This is not only relevant for large cities, where we supply many people. More and more Internet-of-Things devices also need fast data connections.

3. Sends everything forward: the upload

Good wingers in midfield turn the whole game with a deft cross. Underestimating them has cost many a club a victory. In the same way, the upload is a game changer. If you download a lot of data, you also upload some. If it takes too long, your new meme will be old before it sees the light of day on Instagram. Send pictures. Upload videos. Video calls - all of these require fast uploads. If it's slow, it's annoying. And it takes what feels like an eternity for the photo story from last weekend to arrive on Snapchat. With 5G and stable, high-performance uploads, mobile surfing is a lot of fun.

4. From zero to wow in milliseconds: The reaction time

A goalkeeper needs 200 milliseconds to register a shot on goal. That's fast! It's a matter of fractions of a second. In mobile communications, too. The latency with 5G? Less than 10 milliseconds. That's even faster! And a success factor for gamers, for example. The new 5G Standalonevariant improves this latency. "Waiting time" is the wrong term there. Because the experience is equivalent to live communication. In real time! By the way: such low latencies also bring decisive advantages in telemedicine.

Performance across all positions

In soccer, the team that performs best across all positions wins. Just because a team is good at sinking penalties doesn't mean it will win the Bundesliga. It's the same in mobile communications. It's all about the big picture. Clear voice quality. Fast gaming. Smooth streaming. And so on. A network doesn't just have to offer fast downloads every now and then. It has to deliver consistently.

The fine-tuning of the technology behind the scenes makes a noticeable difference. For the feel-good factor, too. HD Voice, for example, transmits speech crystal clear. Voice-Over-5G will enhance voice quality in the latest mobile communications standard. The 5G SA network will make this possible.

We have rolled out 5G over a large area. On different frequencies. Very quickly and rapidly. In this way, we have made 5G NSA available to large sections of the population. For 70 million people, to be precise. All Telekom customers benefit from this. Because LTE is also experiencing an increase in speedwhere 5G NSA is already transmitting. Thanks to more frequency spectrum. In the future, 5G SA will make Telekom's current 5G network even better. In all these disciplines, 5G is already playing in the Champions League on Telekom's network.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 11:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
06:54aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Mobile communications is team sport
PU
11/18Deutsche Telekom CEO Welcomes Industrial Partners for Tower Infrastructure
MT
11/18Deutsche Telekom 'open for industrial partners' for towers - CEO
RE
11/18Europe's Largest Telecoms Call for Open RAN Ecosystem
MT
11/184th CSRtech Innovation Summit (CSRtech 2021) Successfully Held, Empowering Innovative S..
AQ
11/18EU OKs Acquisition Of T-Mobile Netherlands By Warburg Pincus, Apax Partners
MT
11/18Deutsche Telekom prepares T-Systems sale - Manager Magazin
RE
11/18Deutsche Telekom Plans Sale of Troubled IT Services Unit
MT
11/18DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11/18DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2021 4 944 M 5 582 M 5 582 M
Net Debt 2021 129 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 79 282 M 89 971 M 89 514 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 216 265
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 16,71 €
Average target price 22,84 €
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.76%89 971
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.95%212 142
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 484
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.46%122 972
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.53%93 281
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC65.56%66 250