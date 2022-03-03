Log in
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Deutsche Telekom : Ready for the Metaverse?

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
  • Augmented reality in focus: Apps for entertainment & gaming, education & training, and fitness & health
  • Joint program from Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile U.S.' accelerator
  • Application period runs until March 31.

Key Visual des Programms.

hubraum, Deutsche Telekom's tech incubator and T-Mobile's accelerator for U.S. Colleagues, are launching an exclusive program for developers, start-ups, and creative minds together with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. The program is looking for exciting augmented reality apps for the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR developer platform.

"Real and virtual worlds are increasingly converging. But how will we, as people, experience these new realities? Which concrete opportunities do they offer?" asks Sean Seaton, Senior Vice President Group Partnerships and Devices at Deutsche Telekom. "The developers - who we are specifically targeting in addition to start-ups and creatives with this hubraum program - play an important role when it comes to designing this new world. With its 5G network and edge computing skills, Deutsche Telekom guarantees an excellent customer experience when it comes to these new technologies."

With a focus on entertainment & gaming, social communication, education & training, and fitness, wellness & health, a clear emphasis has been placed on applications for the consumer.

Participants can benefit from access to Deutsche Telekom and the 5G infrastructure as well as the opportunities afforded by the global marketing of their idea. To be able to try out their ideas, they will be given XR devices and smartphones, as well as valuable mentoring with regard to technology and the business model.

"We are extremely happy to collaborate with hubraum and Deutsche Telekom on this exciting developer program to support Snapdragon Spaces," explained Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm Europe/EMEA, Inc. "In global terms, Europe is at the center of XR innovation and this program will further promote innovative application cases and developments in this area. We recently established a network of XR laboratories across Europe and are excited to use these resources with startups and developers within the context of the hubraum program."

Anyone interested can apply until March 31 at www.hubraum.com/snapdragonspaces-program-2022/.

Longstanding commitment to augmented reality

For years, Deutsche Telekom has been committed to further developing XR technology and researching its capabilities. The telecommunications company was the first in Europe to market Nreal's mixed reality glasses to customers and enable tangible 5G mixed reality experiences in stores. It also offers special hubraum programs. For example, the hubraum Mixed Reality program together with Nreal and Qualcomm Technologies.

Or through the T-Challenge from T-Labs, Deutsche Telekom's and T-Mobile U.S.' research and development unit. This global competition is looking for applications that can use XR technologies in the field of trade and service as well as in stores and customers' homes.

About hubraum
hubraum is Deutsche Telekom's tech incubator. By bringing early-stage startups and the leading European telco together, hubraum sparks innovation transfer and creates business opportunities for both sides. Since 2012, hubraum has been collaborating with the digital ecosystem out of its campuses in Berlin, Krakow and Tel Aviv.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
