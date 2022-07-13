Deutsche Telekom Set to Sell Towers Business to Brookfield-Led Consortium, Handelsblatt Reports

--Deutsche Telekom has selected a surprise joint bid by Brookfield and Florida-based Digital Bridge for the sale of its towers business, German business daily Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The bidders are expected to acquire a majority stake, Handelsblatt says, citing the sources.

--The news comes after Spain's Cellnex said Wednesday that it had pulled out of the running.

Full story in German:

