    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:48 2022-07-13 am EDT
19.20 EUR   -0.59%
11:30aDeutsche Telekom Set to Sell Towers Business to Brookfield-Led Consortium, Handelsblatt Reports
DJ
11:05aBrookfield Reportedly Finds New Partner for Deutsche Telekom Towers Bid
MT
06:03aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 13, 2022
Deutsche Telekom Set to Sell Towers Business to Brookfield-Led Consortium, Handelsblatt Reports

07/13/2022 | 11:30am EDT
--Deutsche Telekom has selected a surprise joint bid by Brookfield and Florida-based Digital Bridge for the sale of its towers business, German business daily Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The bidders are expected to acquire a majority stake, Handelsblatt says, citing the sources.

--The news comes after Spain's Cellnex said Wednesday that it had pulled out of the running.


Full story in German:


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1129ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -1.87% 57.28 Delayed Quote.-24.36%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.58% 19.196 Delayed Quote.18.45%
