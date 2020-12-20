Deutsche Telekom : Stake in Ströer reduced to below 10 percent

Deutsche Telekom Trust e.V., in February 2020 reduced its shareholding in Ströer SE & Co KGaA to 10.1 percent. At the same time call options for additional Ströer shares were sold to external investors. These call options have been exercised over the past days bringing the Trusts shareholding to ca. 9.7 percent.

Deutsche Telekom Trust holds assets to fulfill the duties of Deutsche Telekom from corporate pension schemes. The proceeds from the sale will be reinvested within Deutsche Telekom Trust.

Deutsche Telekom Trust remains the third largest shareholder in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA.

