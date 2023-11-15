Supplement - C-029537
Supplement - C-029537
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of receipt notification15 nov 2023
Date received document15 nov 2023
Issuing institutionDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
DescriptionSupplement - C-029537
Competent authorityCOMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authorityLuxemburg
Previous result
Next result
Date last update: 15 November 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 15 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2023 20:03:01 UTC.