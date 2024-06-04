Aurora Labs' differential software updates meets T-Systems' over-the-air platform

Optimizing Time-to-Market and the total cost of ownership for Software Defined Vehicles

Update any device in the vehicle, anywhere, and at any time of the day, even when in use

T-Systems and Aurora Labs have announced today that they will offer Aurora Labs' differential software update capabilities alongside T-Systems' end-to-end Over-the-Air (OTA) platform to the automotive industry. © Deutsche Telekom/ iStock/in-future; Montage: Evelyn Ebert Meneses

T-Systems, a leading provider of digital services in Europe and a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, and Aurora Labs, an innovative AI-driven automotive software company, have announced today that they will offer Aurora Labs' differential software update capabilities alongside T-Systems' end-to-end Over-the-Air (OTA) platform to the automotive industry. This solution will support car manufacturers in optimizing Time-to-Market and the total cost of ownership (TCO) for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV). And will also enhance the overall driving experience for customers through continuous software updates and improvements.

T-Systems and Aurora Labs will combine their respective expertise in connected car services cloud infrastructure, and specialized OTA update technology. The two companies will offer one of the most flexible, secure and cost-effective solutions for automotive manufacturers and fleets. These clients will be able to seamlessly update any device in the vehicle, anywhere, and at any time of the day, even when the vehicle is in use.



Aurora Labs' patented Line-Of-Code Intelligence (LOCI) and OTA software update technology offer unique features such as up to 97 percent smaller update files, which minimizes data usage, and additive updates that ensure vehicle uptime with an advanced roll-back mechanism preventing vehicle software failure, in accordance with UNECE R156 regulations. T-Systems brings extensive experience in providing comprehensive connected car services, back-end infrastructure, and data management solutions for more than 30 million vehicles through its end-to-end OTA platform. T-Systems' platform boosts scalability to manage vast fleets, modularity that seamlessly integrates with any OEM's existing infrastructure, all while achieving an update success rate of up to 99.99 percent.

By combining Aurora Labs' LOCI technology with T-Systems' OTA platform, the solution will address key challenges faced by the automotive industry, such as complexity of their digital eco-systems, data volume, update time and cybersecurity. This collaboration will enable automotive manufacturers and fleets to manage and update their vehicles' software seamlessly, ensuring optimal performance, better user experience and reduced risk of cybersecurity vulnerabilities.



"Combining our capabilities allows us to deliver differential software updates, meaning we deliver and deploy only the part of the code that is really affected by the change. This is leading to much smaller software packages and less data traffic," said Christian Hort, SVP Automotive at T-Systems. "By combining Aurora Labs LOCI features with our end-to-end OTA platform, we are able to blend highly specific innovations with the reliability of our OTA platform and the expertise of our teams in managing large OEM fleets."



"T-Systems' global presence and extensive experience in providing and delivering connected car solutions make them an ideal partner for Aurora Labs," said Zohar Fox, CEO of Aurora Labs. "We are excited to bring our unique features to T-Systems' OTA platform, ultimately enhancing the safety and user experience of connected vehicles."

In the evolving landscape of Electric Vehicles (EV) and software-defined vehicles (SDV), it's becoming increasingly crucial to ensure that every Electronic Control Unit (ECU), including microprocessors and microcontrollers, can be updated securely and seamlessly. This process should aim to minimize disruptions and protect against emerging cybersecurity threats, thereby enhancing the overall user experience for vehicle owners and drivers. To foster wider acceptance and utilization of new software features, it's essential to mitigate potential risks, including those related to cybersecurity, and cultivate trust among fleet owners and vehicle users.

T-Systems and Aurora Labs will be demonstrating the OTA Update solution at the Automobil-Elektronik Kongress in Ludwigsburg, Germany on the 18th and 19th of June, at booth 35/36.

About Aurora Labs

Aurora Labs is pioneering the use of AI and Software Intelligence to solve the challenges of software development. Aurora Labs brings Lines-of-Code Intelligence™ (LOCI) to the entire software lifecycle, from development to testing, integration, quality control, continuous certification, and over-the-air software updates. Aurora Labs focuses on complex software engineering projects including embedded systems and software-defined vehicles.

Aurora Labs, founded in 2016, has raised $97m and has been granted 100 patents. Aurora Labs is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Germany, North Macedonia, the US, and Japan.

www.auroralabs.com



