Deutsche Telekom : T-Systems announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Cloud Migration Framework for automated and secure transformation

End-to-end services for applications, security, migration, network to AWS

T-Systems announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS.

T-Systems is expanding its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to manage the digital transformation of companies more quickly, efficiently and securely. At AWS re:Invent 2020, the companies announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA). Customers will benefit from faster cloud migration of applications, compute and storing solutions and enhanced security for T-Systems cloud solutions.

'Since the beginning of our relationship with AWS, we have built up expertise in AWS technology and combined it with our extensive experience from major transformation projects. Our customers appreciate this,' explained Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO T-Systems.

This applies around the globe. Very recently, one of Europe's largest automobile manufacturers commissioned T-Systems to set up an AWS environment for networking vehicles. In Brazil, BR Matozinhos, a large foundry, migrated SAP to the cloud with the help of T-Systems without interruption of ongoing operations.

LucaNet, a Germany-based specialist for financial performance management and consulting, was looking for a highly flexible and secure cloud infrastructure to support its international expansion. Based on AWS, T-Systems built a solution that allowed LucaNet to scale globally and establish fully managed operations support. 'T-Systems has a proven track record of delivering solutions complying with challenging security requirements while preserving the agility of the public cloud', said Stefan Nagel, team lead IT at LucaNet. 'In addition to proven cloud security experts, T-Systems also has certified AWS security specialists.'

T-Systems is also the service provider for several business units within its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, and has delivered successful migrations and managed cloud services including network and security solutions on AWS.

'We are delighted to work with T-Systems to address the unique requirements of enterprises and public sector organizations in the EMEA region, as well as globally,' said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization, Amazon Web Services, Inc. 'T-Systems' strong focus on migration of enterprise workloads, hybrid cloud, analytics, and managed services offers customers a one-stop-shop to support them in their cloud transformation journeys.'

T-Systems has also been awarded the AWS Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partner of the year award in the DACH area in 2020.

The T-Systems' security concept includes a globally available cloud security solution. This solution is designed to protect customer workloads against unauthorized access. T-Systems has proven experience in cloud security and operates its own Security Operations Center. As a certified AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, the business customer division follows the security-by-design principle. What is more, AWS and T-Systems agreed to closely collaborate to achieve the targets recently set by the European regulation.

T-Systems has bundled its entire know-how in its Cloud Migration Framework. It consists of methods that are derived from the extensive experience of managing complex IT landscapes, deep experience in applications operations and management, securely migrating corporate workloads and managing innovative multi-cloud systems.

T-Systems has about 2,200 cloud architects and an additional 1,000 AWS experts. The Strategic Collaboration Agreement supports T-Systems to build out capacity in both solutions and people through a strong training and enablement program. The ICT service provider intends to train 3,000 additional AWS experts as part of the new collaboration.

Customers benefit from T-Systems' ability to migrate applications highly automated on a large scale and from its expertise in developing new cloud-native applications. The full framework covers three steps:

Strategy consulting and assessment Highly automated migration based on factory-like processes Managed services including application modernization.

The expanded collaboration comes at a time when many companies plan to migrate their relevant systems and applications, like SAP, to the cloud. T-Systems and AWS are therefore bundling experience and expertise to enable customers to accelerate their transformation.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group Profile

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile