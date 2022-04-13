Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 04:13:03 am EDT
17.18 EUR   +0.73%
04:06aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Systems goes all-electric
PU
04/12DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/12DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Reducing energy consumption with digitization
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : T-Systems goes all-electric

04/13/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Media

04-13-2022Albert Hold

0 Comments

T-Systems goes all-electric
  • Business vehicle fleet to become all-electric from 2022 onwards
  • Reduction of CO2 emissions by round about 1,000 tons per year
  • Expansion of charging station infrastructure at company sites

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems, says: "Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy. Our electric business vehicles will form one of the largest managed electric fleets in Germany. In this way, we also show on the roads every day that we are really serious about reducing CO2 emissions."

T-Systems is switching its entire global business vehicle fleet to electric cars from 2022. In Germany, around 1,400 employees will order an all-electric car as their company car when they next switch. Today, around one hundred T-Systems employees are on the road in all-electric vehicles. By the end of 2024, all of the company's business vehicles will be electric-powered. This will reduce T-Systems' CO2 emissions by 1,000 tons per year. This annual saving corresponds to ten percent of the current remaining emissions from self-generated or purchased energy.

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems, says: "Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy. Our electric business vehicles will form one of the largest managed electric fleets in Germany. In this way, we also show on the roads every day that we are really serious about reducing CO2 emissions. We are aware that this is a challenge for our employees. That's why we support them with a wider choice of cars and are driving forward the expansion of the charging infrastructure."

Olga Nevska, Managing Director of Telekom Mobility Solutions, is pleased about the Telekom subsidiary's project: "We have been investing in resource-saving mobility solutions for years and thus actively shaping the traffic turnaround. Alternative drive systems play a central role in this. That is why we are happy to support T-Systems' consistent approach and will be offering a choice of almost 30 e-models. In parallel, we are continuing to work on making our offering more flexible and digital, so that our employees can leave their cars behind as often as possible."

By switching to all-electric cars, T-Systems is driving forward the expansion of the company's charging infrastructure. Charging stations are already in place at seven of the ten major sites in Germany. Further charging stations are planned at the other sites and will then be available for employees and customers alike.

Climate-neutral energy consumption by 2025

The e-fleet is part of T-Systems' sustainability strategy. The consistent focus on all-electric vehicles is also a clear signal to support the transformation of the German automotive industry toward zero-emission mobility.

The company aims to achieve net zero for direct and indirect energy consumption by 2025 in the own company. Electricity consumption has already been fed one hundred percent from renewable energies since 2021. And the range of products that support customers in their sustainability strategy is also growing.

Deutsche Telekom has been actively committed to climate protection since the 1990s. The Group has set itself the goal of operating in a climate-neutral manner across the entire value chain by 2040 at the latest.

More information at www.telekom.com/en/corporate-responsibility.

Further solutions for business customers in the field of sustainability:
www.t-systems.com/de/en/about-t-systems/in-focus/sustainability

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile
About T-Systems: Company profile

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
