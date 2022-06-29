Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:47 2022-06-29 am EDT
18.99 EUR   -0.42%
10:29aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Teachtoday webcast "How to hold debates fairly on the internet" now available online
PU
02:08aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/27Citi hires Deutsche Bank veteran Frowein to bolster EMEA team
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : Teachtoday webcast "How to hold debates fairly on the internet" now available online

06/29/2022 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company

06-29-2022
Teachtoday webcast "How to hold debates fairly on the internet" now available online
  • Share

    The icons are missing? - Try disabling your ad-blocker.

    Share
    Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.
  • Print
  • Read out

For young people, the digital world has long been part of everyday life, where discussions are at least as intense as in analog life. But instead of an appreciative exchange at eye level, things can quickly become hurtful and insulting online. Teachtoday has talked to young people and experts about how debates can be hold fairly online and has drawn up rules. The webcast is now available online free of charge.

Teachtoday moderator Khadra Sufi © Telekom/Teachtoday

When opposing opinions clash in conversations, things can quickly become emotional and insulting - especially in the digital world. Studies show that nearly all young people have already experienced hate speech and unobjective comments online. Many of them report that they feel intimidate and they no longer dare to express their opinions freely. It´s a loss for our democratic coexistence, their voice on the internet is missing.

New Teachtoday webcast now online

Why is it so difficult for us to put up with someone who has a different opinion? How can we live together respectfully on the internet? How can young people in particular be empowered to engage in fair exchange, online and offline?

Teachtoday's webcast "How to hold debates fairly on the internet" provides answers (available in German). It took place as part of this year's Digitaltag. It is now available free of charge online at www.teachtoday.de and via the Teachtoday YouTube channel. Teachtoday is Deutsche Telekom's initiative to promote safe and competent media use.

Debating not about, but with young people

In addition to Michael Hagspihl, Senior Vice President Global Strategic Projects & Marketing Partnerships at Telekom, who makes clear in his welcoming speech how important media literacy and democracy competence are to Telekom, Mareike Fell also has a say at the event. She is a communications scientist, coach and mind architect. In a conversation with Teachtoday moderator Khadra Sufi, she explains why we communicate the way we do and what is different on the internet than in analog life. An important tip from her for a fair debate: separate the person from the issue! Listen to the webcast and learn how this can be done and what the yes-hypnosis has to do with it.

In order to talk not about, but with young people, four experts in the field of debating were also invited. Lilli, Theresa, Justin and Gregor have participated this year in the national competition of "Jugend debattiert" in Saxony-Anhalt. Every year, the initiative trains around 200,000 students to collect and state arguments, present criticism, take a stand - in short: to debate. In the webcast, the four young people took the participants into debating sessions. Debates were held on the current topics "TikTok and Instagram from the age of 12?" and "Cancel Culture vs. freedom of speech".

Find out how the discussions went, what results the young people and participants came to, and what rules they derived for debating in the webcast.

You can find even more information on the topic in Teachtoday's current topic dossier "Debates on the internet".

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:28:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
10:29aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Teachtoday webcast "How to hold debates fairly on the internet" now ava..
PU
02:08aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/27Citi hires Deutsche Bank veteran Frowein to bolster EMEA team
RE
06/27Xplora introduces mobile subscription plans in Germany
AQ
06/24Deutsche Telekom Provides 5G Campus Network to Plastic Machine Maker Arburg
MT
06/22DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/20DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06/19Deutsche Telekom's Towers Arm Gets Bid from KKR Consortium
MT
06/17KKR Reportedly Makes Joint Bid for Deutsche Telekom Unit With Others
MT
06/17Brookfield, KKR Groups Reportedly Among Bidders for Deutsche Telekom Towers
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 113 B 119 B 119 B
Net income 2022 6 921 M 7 284 M 7 284 M
Net Debt 2022 138 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 94 805 M 99 784 M 99 784 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 216 109
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 19,07 €
Average target price 23,94 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.98%99 784
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.92%211 914
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.59%133 246
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.94%103 096
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-29.90%73 457
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-13.56%64 875