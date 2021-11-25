Deutsche Telekom : Telekom Flagship Store Cologne now a world of experience

Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.

Nine innovations from the Magenta Loft to the think tank

Digital check-in - easier than ever before

Telekom's "greenest" store so far

Grand reopening of the Cologne flagship store, including Bijan Esfahani - Head of Telekom Shops (2nd from right), Büsra Zengin - Store Manager (3rd from right) and Karin Kranz - Head of Retail Design (6th from right).

Deutsche Telekom reopened its flagship store at Schildergasse 84 in Cologne today after extensive renovations. A world of experience for young and old has been created on an area of over 300 square meters. Here, private and business customers can try out the company's latest products and services for surfing the web, streaming and smart home in a relaxed atmosphere - just like at home. Even musician and Kekz investor Peter Maffay has already stopped by.

"We want to offer our customers an inspiring experience across all contact points - whether at the hotline, at home or in our stores. For example, when you order a router online, you should be able to pick it up directly from the store around the corner. The concept here in Cologne fully pays off on this," emphasizes Ferri Abolhassan, Head of Sales & Service at Telekom Deutschland. "The customer is the focus here and, in addition to the best products, also receives the best advice and the best service - all with a Cologne heart and tongue. Our motto: We are Kölle!"

The flagship store concept, which was co-developed by Cologne-based interior and architecture firm Lepel & Lepel, offers a total of nine new features: Among other things, this includes digital welcome management: customers check in digitally, their concerns are recorded and, if possible, resolved directly. For larger concerns, customers can also move freely outside the store until they are reminded of their consultation appointment by text message.

Also new are the experience islands, where customers can try out the benefits of perfect home networking and fast Internet connections, including an availability check. The Ideas Corner, where customers can play an active role in designing Telekom products and services, is unique to any other Telekom Shop. Even the youngest visitors are catered for: In the Kids Corner, there are digital entertainment options especially for children, such as the new Kekz headphones, which musician and investor Peter Maffay presented exclusively to store visitors in Cologne today. The headphones play audio games from a digital chip - without any other device, cable or Internet connection.

"We are constantly developing our store concept, always geared to the needs of our customers. With this in mind, we have transformed our Cologne flagship store into a real world of experience in recent months," says Bijan Esfahani, Head of Telekom Shops. "Customers can experience live in our new Magenta Loft and at the experience islands the possibilities offered by modern home networking and how it makes professional and private life easier - for example, with WLAN in all corners or a professional video conferencing solution. And in our new event lounge, we will in future be offering families, senior citizens, business customers and other target groups exciting talks and workshops. For example, we'll show them how to get the most out of their smartphone cameras or optimize their WLAN coverage at home."

Deutsche Telekom in Cologne is also taking the next step in store design and sustainability: for example, the appearance of the flagship store can be adapted even more quickly and cheaply in the event of upcoming innovations, so that customers can always be offered new experiences. The use of recycled materials and vintage fabrics also make the Cologne flagship store Telekom's "greenest" store to date.

