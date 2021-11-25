Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/25 10:51:21 am
16.833 EUR   -0.22%
10:30aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom Flagship Store Cologne now a world of experience
PU
09:45aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06:20aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : best European telco in S&P assessment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : Telekom Flagship Store Cologne now a world of experience

11/25/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media

11‑25‑2021Stephan Althoff

0 Comments

Telekom Flagship Store Cologne now a world of experience
  • Share

    The icons are missing? - Try disabling your ad-blocker.

    Share
    Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.
  • Print
  • Read out
  • Nine innovations from the Magenta Loft to the think tank
  • Digital check-in - easier than ever before
  • Telekom's "greenest" store so far

Grand reopening of the Cologne flagship store, including Bijan Esfahani - Head of Telekom Shops (2nd from right), Büsra Zengin - Store Manager (3rd from right) and Karin Kranz - Head of Retail Design (6th from right).

Deutsche Telekom reopened its flagship store at Schildergasse 84 in Cologne today after extensive renovations. A world of experience for young and old has been created on an area of over 300 square meters. Here, private and business customers can try out the company's latest products and services for surfing the web, streaming and smart home in a relaxed atmosphere - just like at home. Even musician and Kekz investor Peter Maffay has already stopped by.

"We want to offer our customers an inspiring experience across all contact points - whether at the hotline, at home or in our stores. For example, when you order a router online, you should be able to pick it up directly from the store around the corner. The concept here in Cologne fully pays off on this," emphasizes Ferri Abolhassan, Head of Sales & Service at Telekom Deutschland. "The customer is the focus here and, in addition to the best products, also receives the best advice and the best service - all with a Cologne heart and tongue. Our motto: We are Kölle!"

New store concept offers nine new products

The flagship store concept, which was co-developed by Cologne-based interior and architecture firm Lepel & Lepel, offers a total of nine new features: Among other things, this includes digital welcome management: customers check in digitally, their concerns are recorded and, if possible, resolved directly. For larger concerns, customers can also move freely outside the store until they are reminded of their consultation appointment by text message.

Also new are the experience islands, where customers can try out the benefits of perfect home networking and fast Internet connections, including an availability check. The Ideas Corner, where customers can play an active role in designing Telekom products and services, is unique to any other Telekom Shop. Even the youngest visitors are catered for: In the Kids Corner, there are digital entertainment options especially for children, such as the new Kekz headphones, which musician and investor Peter Maffay presented exclusively to store visitors in Cologne today. The headphones play audio games from a digital chip - without any other device, cable or Internet connection.

Trying out products as if at home

"We are constantly developing our store concept, always geared to the needs of our customers. With this in mind, we have transformed our Cologne flagship store into a real world of experience in recent months," says Bijan Esfahani, Head of Telekom Shops. "Customers can experience live in our new Magenta Loft and at the experience islands the possibilities offered by modern home networking and how it makes professional and private life easier - for example, with WLAN in all corners or a professional video conferencing solution. And in our new event lounge, we will in future be offering families, senior citizens, business customers and other target groups exciting talks and workshops. For example, we'll show them how to get the most out of their smartphone cameras or optimize their WLAN coverage at home."

Deutsche Telekom in Cologne is also taking the next step in store design and sustainability: for example, the appearance of the flagship store can be adapted even more quickly and cheaply in the event of upcoming innovations, so that customers can always be offered new experiences. The use of recycled materials and vintage fabrics also make the Cologne flagship store Telekom's "greenest" store to date.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
10:30aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom Flagship Store Cologne now a world of experience
PU
09:45aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06:20aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : best European telco in S&P assessment
PU
11/24DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Take a stand – also in gaming!
PU
11/24Netel signs a four-year framework agreement of approximately MSEK 300 with Deutsche Tel..
AQ
11/19DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/19DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Mobile communications is team sport
PU
11/18Deutsche Telekom CEO Welcomes Industrial Partners for Tower Infrastructure
MT
11/18Deutsche Telekom 'open for industrial partners' for towers - CEO
RE
11/18Europe's Largest Telecoms Call for Open RAN Ecosystem
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2021 4 974 M 5 584 M 5 584 M
Net Debt 2021 129 B 145 B 145 B
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 80 022 M 89 580 M 89 841 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 216 265
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 16,87 €
Average target price 22,79 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.81%89 580
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.07%216 857
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.24%124 459
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.99%120 607
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.51%98 915
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC77.51%71 033