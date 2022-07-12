Log in
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
2022-07-12
19.12 EUR   -0.53%
06:37aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:34aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom and Google expand partnership
PU
07/11EU Accepts Deutsche Telekom's Czech Mobile Unit, 02 Czech Concessions
MT
Deutsche Telekom : Telekom and Google expand partnership

07/12/2022 | 06:34am EDT
  • Europe's biggest communication service provider chooses Google Cloud for first cloud-native trials in network and data analytics…

Telekom and Google expand partnership. © DTAG

Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud today announced a new expanded partnership to define a joint roadmap for the telecommunications industry bringing the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Deutsche Telekom's network.

Communication service providers are reimagining their network infrastructures with companies like Google Cloud to develop new network deployment models. By creating more secure, reliable, and scalable cloud-native networks, companies like Deutsche Telekom are better positioned to deliver elastic, high-capacity, high-bandwidth, and low-latency connectivity and value added services to their customers.

The first step of this expanded partnership between Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud will focus on the following areas:

  • Core Network Services: Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud will jointly pilot several network services such as 5G Standalone in Austria, as well as remote packet gateway functions, leveraging Google Cloud and Google Distributed Cloud Edge, a fully managed product that brings Google Cloud's infrastructure and services closer to where data is being generated and consumed.
  • Network Analytics: Through Google Cloud's extensive expertise in data analytics, Deutsche Telekom will gain an even-deeper understanding of its networks to achieve accurate planning, optimized operations, and better customer experience management. Deutsche Telekom will pilot several use cases regarding anomaly detection, performance counter, and trace data in a first step in utilizing data-driven operations and automated workflows with open, Kubernetes-based solutions offered by Google Cloud.
  • Customer Experience Analytics: Deutsche Telekom will trial Google Cloud's data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions in a joint proof of concept in order to improve actionable insights and better understanding of customer needs and optimize offerings.

"At Deutsche Telekom we are implementing our Leading Digital Telco strategy by investing in best-in-class network infrastructure and by establishing cloud-based service platforms," says Claudia Nemat, board member of Deutsche Telekom. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Google Cloud by conducting trials in key areas that will allow us to more rapidly innovate and launch new services and customer experiences."

"Communication service providers are increasingly looking for cloud-native solutions to advance the deployment of network functions and drive automation, elasticity, and scalability," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We believe our partnership with Deutsche Telekom will deliver significantly improved experiences for end users that will ultimately raise the standard for the telecommunications industry."

Deutsche Telekom has been working with Google for many years. In autumn 2021, Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems teamed up with Google Cloud to build and deliver sovereign cloud services to German public sector, enterprises, and healthcare firms. The first joint solution is already available to T-Systems customers.

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology - all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
