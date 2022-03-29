Deutsche Telekom : Telekom broadcasts Grammy Awards exclusively in Germany

World's most important music award to be presented on 3 April in Las Vegas

Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are among the nominees

Live broadcast in Germany on 4 April, 2 a.m. (CEST) on MagentaTV or as free livestream on MagentaMusik 360

Telekom will broadcast the Grammy show on MagentaMusik 360 and on MagentaTV at 2 a.m. (CEST) on the night of 4 April.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be presented on 3 April. Artists such as Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are nominated for the Academy trophy. Fans can look forward to performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo. Telekom will broadcast the world's most important music award live and exclusively in Germany. The show will be presented on MagentaMusik 360 and on MagentaTV (channel 141 with standard assignment) at 2 a.m. (CEST) on the night of 4 April. A repetition can be seen on 4 April at 8.15 p.m. via #dabeiTV on MagentaTV and on demand on MagentaMusik 360. The show will be available on demand on Magenta TV's Megathek afterwards.

With seven nominations, all eyes are on Olivia Rodrigo this year. Lil Nas X and Doja Cat and Billie Eilish could also take home several top award honors. The gala will be hosted by "The Daily Show" host and political commentator Trevor Noah live from Las Vegas.

For the first time in 30 years, all 12,000 Academy members will decide on nominees and winners. Innovations also await within the award categories: For the four most prestigious categories, "Record of the Year", "Album of the Year", "Song of the Year" and "Best New Artist", ten artists are nominated instead of five. These include Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and ABBA.

Since 1959, the Grammys are presented annually. They are considered the music industry's most important award show. Singers, composers, production managers and sound engineers are honoured in 86 categories. The prize is awarded by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Since 1973, performers with special historical or qualitative significance are also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2022, due to the Covid situation, the ceremony will not take place in January as usual, but on 4 April.

