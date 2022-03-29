Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : Telekom broadcasts Grammy Awards exclusively in Germany

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • World's most important music award to be presented on 3 April in Las Vegas
  • Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are among the nominees
  • Live broadcast in Germany on 4 April, 2 a.m. (CEST) on MagentaTV or as free livestream on MagentaMusik 360

Telekom will broadcast the Grammy show on MagentaMusik 360 and on MagentaTV at 2 a.m. (CEST) on the night of 4 April.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be presented on 3 April. Artists such as Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are nominated for the Academy trophy. Fans can look forward to performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo. Telekom will broadcast the world's most important music award live and exclusively in Germany. The show will be presented on MagentaMusik 360 and on MagentaTV (channel 141 with standard assignment) at 2 a.m. (CEST) on the night of 4 April. A repetition can be seen on 4 April at 8.15 p.m. via #dabeiTV on MagentaTV and on demand on MagentaMusik 360. The show will be available on demand on Magenta TV's Megathek afterwards.

With seven nominations, all eyes are on Olivia Rodrigo this year. Lil Nas X and Doja Cat and Billie Eilish could also take home several top award honors. The gala will be hosted by "The Daily Show" host and political commentator Trevor Noah live from Las Vegas.

Music industry in flux: more categories, more stars

For the first time in 30 years, all 12,000 Academy members will decide on nominees and winners. Innovations also await within the award categories: For the four most prestigious categories, "Record of the Year", "Album of the Year", "Song of the Year" and "Best New Artist", ten artists are nominated instead of five. These include Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and ABBA.

Grammys in a nutshell

Since 1959, the Grammys are presented annually. They are considered the music industry's most important award show. Singers, composers, production managers and sound engineers are honoured in 86 categories. The prize is awarded by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Since 1973, performers with special historical or qualitative significance are also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2022, due to the Covid situation, the ceremony will not take place in January as usual, but on 4 April.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
04:14aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom broadcasts Grammy Awards exclusively in Germany
PU
03/28SIM CARDS : Deutsche Telekom relies on central...
PU
03/28German first-quarter dealmaking slides to six-year low due to Ukraine war jitters
RE
03/25DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Digitization for sustainability - three examples
PU
03/25DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : ends its software development...
PU
03/25DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Strengthening democracy with fact checks
PU
03/25DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03/25Tele2 Expects to Complete Sale of T-Mobile Netherlands in Coming Weeks
DJ
03/25Tele2 Nears Completion of T-Mobile Netherlands Stake Sale, Flags Special Dividend
MT
03/24SAP winds down Russia activities further, ending cloud services
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 111 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2022 5 183 M 5 688 M 5 688 M
Net Debt 2022 135 B 148 B 148 B
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 84 921 M 93 197 M 93 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 216 528
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 17,08 €
Average target price 22,83 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.79%93 197
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.31%214 803
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED18.16%150 885
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.30%108 241
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION15.49%104 411
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC13.56%85 239