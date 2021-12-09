Log in
Deutsche Telekom : The finalists of the International Telekom Beethoven Competition 2021 have been determined

12/09/2021 | 05:22am EST
  • The chamber music final will take place on December 10 at 7 p.m. at the headquarters
  • The orchestra final takes place on December 11 at 7 p.m. at the Telekom Forum
  • Experience both finals live in Bonn and in the livestream on MagentaTV as well as free of charge at MagentaMusik 360

These are the finalists

The winner will be chosen on December 11 at the Telekom Forum

Giorgio Lazzari, Hans Suh and Alexei Tartakovsky are the finalists of the International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn 2021. The nine-member jury under the direction of Pavel Gililov selected the three young pianists from Italy, South Korea and Russia/USA from among the six semi-finalists, who also included In-Ju Bang, Philipp Scheucher and Hin-Yat Tsang.

The orchestra finale will take place on December 11 at 7 p.m. at the Telekom Forum. Three piano concertos by Ludwig van Beethoven are on the program: According to starting order, Giorgio Lazzari will play Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, op. 73, Alexei Tartakovsky No. 4 in G major, op. 58, and Hans Suh No. 3 in C minor, op. 37, accompanied by the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn conducted by Hans Graf.

Remaining tickets for the final rounds are available at all known advance booking offices, on the Internet at http://www.bonnticket.de or by phone at 0228-50 20 13 13.

For the attendance of the meetings the 2G+ regulation applies.

In addition, both finals will be broadcast from 8 p.m. on the Competition homepage www.telekom-beethoven-competition.de and on MagentaTV and MagentaMusik360.

In the orchestra finale, the audience will also be involved in the judging when they get to choose the winner of the special prize of 3,000 Euros for the Best Interpretation of a Piano Concerto.

In addition, the Bärenreiter publishing house will once again donate Urtext prizes (sheet music prizes) worth a total of 1,500 euros to the three finalists.

In addition to prize money, the winners receive numerous opportunities to perform in solo recitals and as soloists with orchestras worldwide. Over 30 concert engagements in the next two seasons are already set for the prize winners.

The following prizes will also be awarded during the chamber music finale:

  • Special prize Robert Schumann
  • Special prize for chamber music

Philipp Scheucher was chosen as the winner of the Beethoven House Prize in the semifinal by the audience in the hall. He will receive an invitation to a piano recital in the Chamber Music Hall of the Beethoven House Bonn, prize money of 1,000 Euros, and a Beethoven bronze bust by the artist Naoum Aronson donated by Dr. Gudula Neidert-Buech.

As the winner of the Deutsche Telekom StreamOn Beethoven Award, Alexei Tartakovsky receives prize money of 1,000 Euros donated by Deutsche Telekom AG as well as an invitation to a piano recital at Deutsche Telekom's representative office in the German capital.

Press contact:
Beethovenfest Bonn, Barbara Dallheimer
presse@beethovenfest.de, Tel.: +49 (0)228 / 20 10 340
Deutsche Telekom, René Bresgen
medien@telekom.de, Tel.: +49 (0)228 / 181-49494

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
