DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : UBS raises its target price

March 01, 2024

UBS's research department confirms its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its price target to E27.5 (from E26.6), which represents upside potential of 25%.



' The government is placing a short-term surplus, but the fundamentals remain attractive and the shares offer EPS growth >10% p.a. and a shareholder return of 6% p.a.' says UBS.



For fiscal 2024, Deutsche Telekom is targeting adjusted EBITDAAL up 6%, to around 42.9 billion euros with adjusted EPS exceeding 1.75 euros.



