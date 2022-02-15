Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : again scores highly on Climate...

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Responsibility

02‑15‑2022
Deutsche Telekom again scores highly on Climate protection
  • Share

    The icons are missing? - Try disabling your ad-blocker.

    Share
    Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.
  • Print
  • Read out

Another Supplier Engagement Leader accolade for the Group. Value chain emissions to be reduced to net zero by 2040. Extensive program helping suppliers with climate protection.

As a Supplier Engagement Leader, we're working with our suppliers to cascade environmental action down our supply chain.

The non-profit organization CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) has once again rated the efforts of major corporations to combat climate change in their supply chain activities. Deutsche Telekom is once again, and for the fifth time, one of the "Supplier Engagement Leaders," a minority of 518 of the more than 11,000 participating companies. According to CDP, emissions generated during the manufacture of products are on average more than 11 times higher than the "in-house" emissions a company is responsible for. The organization therefore makes a point of checking whether companies also consider the key category of Scope 3 emissions in their climate protection activities. To identify Supplier Engagement Leaders, CDP analyzes the control logic and objectives of participating companies, the level and development of their Scope 3 emissions, and their interaction with suppliers on this issue.

"Climate protection is a race against time. Ensuring our in-house operations are climate-neutral gets us off to a flying start, but if you stop there, you're missing the fact that the race isn't over yet. In the battle against climate change, either everyone wins or nobody does," explains Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Vice President for Group Sustainability Management at Deutsche Telekom. "That's why we're working collaboratively with our suppliers to systematically reduce our carbon footprint during the manufacturing and usage phases, too. This further CDP accolade as a Supplier Engagement Leader confirms we're on the right track," she adds.

Deutsche Telekom climate protection GOALs

In setting its climate goals, Deutsche Telekom is aligned with the Science-based targets initiative (SBTi). Activities are aimed at meeting the target set in the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. By 2025, the Group has committed itself to cutting emissions from in-house operations by up to 95 percent (base year: 2017). Only if emissions are unavoidable will they be offset using high-quality carbon sequestration projects.

Since 2021, Deutsche Telekom has been covering all its global electricity requirements with renewable energies - a milestone on the way to achieving its ultimate goal. This is already significantly reducing the Group's overall emissions, which also makes Scope 3 emissions - emissions from the supply chain and the usage phase - even more relevant when it comes to the remaining carbon footprint. The aim by 2030 is for these emissions to be 25 percent lower for each customer, and the ultimate goal is for the entire value chain to be climate-neutral by 2040 at the latest.

Creating a greener supply chain

The target is an ambitious one. After all, Deutsche Telekom has only an indirect influence over emissions in the supply chain. One key factor in this regard is that sustainability and climate protection are factored into the tendering process. That sends a clear message to the market that climate protection is becoming a compulsory criterion.

This same commitment continues once the contract has been awarded. The Group works closely with its suppliers, requesting details of their energy consumption, emissions, and climate protection targets. In joint workshops with suppliers, Deutsche Telekom develops specific measures for greener products and production/packaging methods. For example, the use of paper foam as packaging can result in a carbon footprint up to 85 percent lower than when using conventional packaging materials.

Cooperative cross-sector approaches such as the Eco Rating also help reduce Scope 3 emissions. Customers obtain transparency regarding how energy-efficient or long-lasting smartphones are, which gives manufacturers an incentive to keep on improving their products.

What are CDP and SER?

CDP is a global non-profit that runs a world-wide environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 it is working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets. Every year, the independent organization evaluates companies in terms of their commitment to climate and environmental protection in its investor program: In 2021, more than 13,000 companies worldwide took part, and Telekom secured a place on the coveted "A List". The CDP's Supplier Engagement Report (SER) is a partial evaluation of the higher-level Climate Report, scrutinizing the efforts of more than 11,000 companies to combat climate change in the supply chain. The companies from the Supplier Engagement Report with the highest score receive the "Supplier Engagement Leaders" award. In addition to the climate ranking, the CDP also publishes rankings on the use of water and forests. As the leading ranking in the area of climate protection, the CDP's ratings are also incorporated into other important sustainability ratings and influence the rating displayed to investors about Deutsche Telekom.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 14:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
09:17aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : again scores highly on Climate...
PU
02/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : KREATI® case study competition delivers innovative AI chatbot solution
PU
02/10IT SECURITY INSIGHTS #8 : Lucy's team is the spider in the web of IT security
PU
02/09Mobile World Congress hopes for bigger bash as Spain eases restrictions
RE
02/09DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Download (pdf, 62.7 KB)
PU
02/09DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Rapid test for digitization
PU
02/09DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Cars and environmental protection - do they go...
PU
02/08#SPEAKUPESPORTS : Become active against hate in...
PU
02/08ALL-ROUND CAREFREE : WLAN in all corners of the home
PU
02/08DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : MagentaZuhause App - the app for the entire home
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2021 5 806 M 6 562 M 6 562 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 148 B 148 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 82 242 M 92 960 M 92 960 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 216 265
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 17,34 €
Average target price 22,67 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.37%92 960
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.62%223 618
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED18.06%151 353
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.75%105 016
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.70%101 018
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC4.42%78 373