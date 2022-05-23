Deutsche Telekom : and Ericsson partner to drive...

Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.

New milestone in Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson renewable energy collaboration

Integrated use of solar and wind energy supply enables more sustainable 5G mobile site operations

Intelligent energy management features optimize supply and demand on mobile sites

Cooperation of Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom in Dittenheim

A successful trial on German communications service provider (CSP) Deutsche Telekom's (DT) 5G-enabled network could pave the way for major advances in sustainable mobile site operations through the use of renewable energy. The joint Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and DT initiative has transformed a live radio site using a management solution to efficiently harness solar and wind energy while optimizing power supply and demand.

A major goal of the Ericsson-DT partnership is to identify and validate energy efficiency and energy cost cutting solutions based on optimized energy consumption and control and increased usage of renewable energy sources.

The site - in the Bavarian municipality of Dittenheim, about 120km north of Munich - has been part-powered by energy from solar panels since the initiative began more than a year ago. The site currently has 12 sqm of solar modules. Now, Ericsson and DT experts have added a wind turbine, capable of providing up to five kilowatts of additional power, as a second renewable energy power source.

The resulting simultaneous integration of the two renewable energy sources - made possible by the Ericsson Power System (a new Ericsson energy management system) - means the site can theoretically be operated on a stand-alone basis without utilizing its cable connection to the electrical power grid. As long as weather conditions support the use of the renewable capabilities, the solution can make a major contribution to powering the site.

The Ericsson Power System provides the necessary voltage conversion and maximum power point tracking (MPPT). The joint control of the two power sources and the batteries are integrated into the same management system that controls the Radio Access Network (RAN). This single management system will allow for quick and easy integration into existing sites in the future.

Batteries installed in current systems serve as storage in the event of a power outage. New Ericsson software and control mechanisms enable the management system to use the batteries as dynamic power storage units to make optimum use of the energy generated.

Initial tests showed that on windy days, more renewable energy could be generated than was consumed by site operations. The control of the energy sources includes various functions for hazard prevention as well as automation. For example, in the event of a malfunction, the wind turbine can be automatically deactivated to prevent uncontrolled operation.

The next project phase will see the development of additional functions for the efficient use of generated energy and storage capacities. In the near future, the integration of additional energy sources such as fuel cells will replace the need for diesel generators, which are currently kept in reserve for emergencies.

Leif Heitzer, SVP Technology Guidance and Economics at Deutsche Telekom, says: "Ensuring an integrated management of clean, efficient and reliable power sources and usage is key for sustainable mobile site operations. Together with innovative partners we explore in trials how we can apply intelligent solutions and capabilities to optimize energy consumption and control at mobile sites."

Heather Johnson, Vice President for Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson, says: "At Ericsson, we are committed to working with our customers to support them in cutting their carbon emissions. This partnership is a great example of how we're achieving this through our best-in-class energy efficient equipment, which can be operated entirely with renewable energy."

