Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/23 04:31:49 am EDT
18.34 EUR   +0.10%
04:06aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : and Ericsson partner to drive...
PU
03:52aEricsson, Deutsche Telekom harness wind power for mobile masts as energy costs soar
RE
05/20Interim Report January - March 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : and Ericsson partner to drive...

05/23/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media

05-23-2022Philipp Kornstädt

0 Comments

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson partner to drive sustainable 5G radio site operations
  • Share

    The icons are missing? - Try disabling your ad-blocker.

    Share
    Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.
  • Print
  • Read out
  • New milestone in Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson renewable energy collaboration
  • Integrated use of solar and wind energy supply enables more sustainable 5G mobile site operations
  • Intelligent energy management features optimize supply and demand on mobile sites

Cooperation of Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom in Dittenheim

A successful trial on German communications service provider (CSP) Deutsche Telekom's (DT) 5G-enabled network could pave the way for major advances in sustainable mobile site operations through the use of renewable energy. The joint Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and DT initiative has transformed a live radio site using a management solution to efficiently harness solar and wind energy while optimizing power supply and demand.

A major goal of the Ericsson-DT partnership is to identify and validate energy efficiency and energy cost cutting solutions based on optimized energy consumption and control and increased usage of renewable energy sources.

The site - in the Bavarian municipality of Dittenheim, about 120km north of Munich - has been part-powered by energy from solar panels since the initiative began more than a year ago. The site currently has 12 sqm of solar modules. Now, Ericsson and DT experts have added a wind turbine, capable of providing up to five kilowatts of additional power, as a second renewable energy power source.

The resulting simultaneous integration of the two renewable energy sources - made possible by the Ericsson Power System (a new Ericsson energy management system) - means the site can theoretically be operated on a stand-alone basis without utilizing its cable connection to the electrical power grid. As long as weather conditions support the use of the renewable capabilities, the solution can make a major contribution to powering the site.

The Ericsson Power System provides the necessary voltage conversion and maximum power point tracking (MPPT). The joint control of the two power sources and the batteries are integrated into the same management system that controls the Radio Access Network (RAN). This single management system will allow for quick and easy integration into existing sites in the future.

Batteries installed in current systems serve as storage in the event of a power outage. New Ericsson software and control mechanisms enable the management system to use the batteries as dynamic power storage units to make optimum use of the energy generated.

Initial tests showed that on windy days, more renewable energy could be generated than was consumed by site operations. The control of the energy sources includes various functions for hazard prevention as well as automation. For example, in the event of a malfunction, the wind turbine can be automatically deactivated to prevent uncontrolled operation.

The next project phase will see the development of additional functions for the efficient use of generated energy and storage capacities. In the near future, the integration of additional energy sources such as fuel cells will replace the need for diesel generators, which are currently kept in reserve for emergencies.

Leif Heitzer, SVP Technology Guidance and Economics at Deutsche Telekom, says: "Ensuring an integrated management of clean, efficient and reliable power sources and usage is key for sustainable mobile site operations. Together with innovative partners we explore in trials how we can apply intelligent solutions and capabilities to optimize energy consumption and control at mobile sites."

Heather Johnson, Vice President for Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson, says: "At Ericsson, we are committed to working with our customers to support them in cutting their carbon emissions. This partnership is a great example of how we're achieving this through our best-in-class energy efficient equipment, which can be operated entirely with renewable energy."

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
04:06aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : and Ericsson partner to drive...
PU
03:52aEricsson, Deutsche Telekom harness wind power for mobile masts as energy costs soar
RE
05/20Interim Report January - March 2022
AQ
05/19DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/18DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/17DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/17DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/16Deutsche Telekom, Four Others Face Collusion Allegations Over Phone 4U's Collapse In UK
MT
05/16IREIT Global Extends Lease for Bonn Campus in Germany by Six Years
MT
05/16DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 115 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2022 6 948 M 7 330 M 7 330 M
Net Debt 2022 138 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 91 086 M 96 092 M 96 092 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 216 109
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 18,32 €
Average target price 23,38 €
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.39%96 092
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.68%208 008
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.07%142 762
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.33%107 605
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.53%76 993
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-2.15%73 448