Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/05 04:30:03 am
16.759 EUR   +0.88%
04:22aDeutsche Telekom announces $1 billion fibre optic deal with Australian investor
RE
11/04Deutsche Telekom To Form Optic Fiber JV With IFM In Germany
MT
11/04Our Voice Assistant strategy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom announces $1 billion fibre optic deal with Australian investor

11/05/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom and GSM antennas are seen atop the company's headquarters in Bonn

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom announced on Friday a fibre optic joint venture with Australian investor IFM, which will buy a 50% stake in the German telecommunications company's fibre optic unit GlasfaserPlus GmbH for 0.9 billion euros ($1.04 billion).

The partnership will help Deutsche Telekom ramp up its fibre optic investments of more 30 billion euros by 2030, compared to its previous annual target of 2.5 billion euros until 2024, the German company said.

The joint venture will start rolling out fibre networks next year and create 4 million connections in rural areas by 2028 on top of Deutsche Telekom's existing goal of connecting 10 million households by 2024, Deutsche Telekom added.

($1 = 0.8651 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
04:22aDeutsche Telekom announces $1 billion fibre optic deal with Australian investor
RE
11/04Deutsche Telekom To Form Optic Fiber JV With IFM In Germany
MT
11/04Our Voice Assistant strategy
PU
11/03DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
11/03Telia Co. Says Mobile Phone Eco Rating Program Set for Global Rollout
DJ
11/03Our voice assistant's strategy
PU
11/03Digitizing Water Risk with Deutsche Telekom and...
PU
11/03DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/02Jan - a disgrace in two ways
PU
10/29DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2021 4 410 M 5 095 M 5 095 M
Net Debt 2021 128 B 147 B 147 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 78 798 M 90 991 M 91 036 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 221 909
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 16,61 €
Average target price 22,57 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.08%90 991
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.89%214 667
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%127 452
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.71%123 006
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.19%102 534
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC58.11%63 263