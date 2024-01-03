Deutsche Telekom: launch of share buyback program

Deutsche Telekom has announced the start of its share buyback program worth up to two billion euros, announced on November 2. The program begins on January 3 and is due to end on December 31.



The German telecom operator explains that these share buybacks are intended to partially offset the dilutive effect of a capital increase to be carried out in 2021, as the shares repurchased will be cancelled.



The first tranche of this program, amounting to 550 million euros, is due to end on April 4 at the latest. Based on the share's last closing price, it would represent 0.5% of the capital, or just over 25 million shares.



