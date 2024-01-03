Deutsche Telekom: launch of share buyback program
The German telecom operator explains that these share buybacks are intended to partially offset the dilutive effect of a capital increase to be carried out in 2021, as the shares repurchased will be cancelled.
The first tranche of this program, amounting to 550 million euros, is due to end on April 4 at the latest. Based on the share's last closing price, it would represent 0.5% of the capital, or just over 25 million shares.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction