Deutsche Telekom : E2E Network Slicing on a commercial 5G device

Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson and Samsung Electronics today announced the world-first implementation of multi-vendor 5G end-to-end (E2E) Network Slicing with a commercial 5G device, uniquely demonstrating the customer-centric benefits for an exemplary Cloud VR streaming game application. The successful trial implementation, conducted on Ericsson 5G Standalone (SA) infrastructure and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G devices, paves the way for slice access on 5G devices.

Network Slicing is a key architectural feature in 5G that enables multiple virtual networks to be created on a single physical network infrastructure. Different service characteristics and quality parameters can then be provided to each 'slice' adapted to customer needs with full isolation between slices, enabling operators to develop new differentiated services and business models.

For example, a latency-optimized slice can be provided to a cloud VR streaming gamer for the best gaming experience, while a security critical slice can be simultaneously offered to an enterprise customer while guaranteeing the quality of service to both users.

This demonstration was implemented in an E2E Network Slicing testbed at Deutsche Telekom's Bonn lab based on commercial grade 5G Standalone (SA) infrastructure from Ericsson. An important world first milestone was successfully achieved: The 5G UE slicing policy feature (UE route selection policy, or URSP) that allows a device to steer applications and services with specific requirements to a defined slice. With this, a customer can experience great service quality by serving applications with the right network slice.

Through the demonstration, the partners also explored other capabilities of 5G E2E Network Slicing:

verification of stable latency and guaranteed throughput in a congested network

the automated creation of different slices with infrastructure resource isolation

Business Support System (BSS) integration for automated slice and user profile provisioning through E2E slice orchestration

For the cloud VR streaming game use case, two independent E2E network slices were created. A default MBB slice and the cloud VR gaming-optimized gaming slice. The 5G E2E Network Slicing solution is designed and configured to enable higher throughput and stable low latency to the gaming slice. And at the same time, it provides resource isolation between the two slices and securing slice aware Quality of Service (QoS) differentiation. The trial demonstrated a superior experience on the gaming slice even under congested network conditions. The user accessed the slices on a Samsung S21 commercial device tethered to a VR headset.

Claudia Nemat, Board Member, Technology & Innovation, Deutsche Telekom, says: '5G SA Network Slicing sets a foundation for the creation of new service offerings to consumer and enterprise customers. As an experienced focused company, it is essential that we demonstrate the value of 5G slicing for our customers lives. As a world's first, our unique collaboration with Ericsson and Samsung to provide slices to commercial devices shines a light on how we can bring these benefits to our customers.'

Erik Ekudden, Group CTO at Ericsson says: 'Network slicing is a key enabler for monetization of 5G. New digital services to consumers and enterprises become reality because the technology makes it possible to create fit-for-purpose software defined virtual networks with defined characteristics. To bring these services to the market, it is vital for operators to start from their own business and to collaborate with customers as well as relevant ecosystem players to demonstrate value creation and technical readiness. We are very proud to closely collaborate with Deutsche Telekom as one of the globally leading operators, and with Samsung, to bring the value of network slicing to the market.'

'We are very proud of what we were able to achieve together and incredibly excited about what's to come,' said Dr. Won-Joon Choi, EVP & Head of Technology Strategy Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. '5G E2E Network Slicing will allow Samsung Galaxy users to experience gaming like never before.'

