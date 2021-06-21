Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom : Networkers (SD-X) in international B2B business wanted

06/21/2021 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peter Arbitter is Senior Vice President for Portfolio & Product Management for national business customers. He is looking for new team membersto expand Software-Defined business models and all related activities throughout the sales, portfolio, delivery, and production supply chain. We spoke about what his work involves and his team's responsibilities.

Peter Arbitter is looking for new employees for his team, for whom entrepreneurial thinking and acting is a matter of course.

Mr. Arbitter, please tell us a bit about your unit.

Peter Arbitter: The SD-X global business unit has end-to-end responsibility - from product development right through to sales and production - for our connectivity business. That includes conventional MPLS networks, but also focuses on new software-defined architectures, better known as SD-WAN, SD-LAN and SD-WLAN.

Which topics and projects will new employees be working on in your team?

Peter Arbitter: Our projects have a broad and diverse scope as we look at our business from sales through to product development and on to production or even throughout the complete life cycle - starting with the initial product idea right through to its launch and day-to-day support.

  • The product development team works very closely with the sales team, our internal IT team and the production units as well as technology partners such as Cisco, Juniper, VMWare, Netcracker, and ServiceNow.
  • Sales support involves supporting and enabling the sales units by way, for example, of webinars, podcasts, community support, and sales management. We are also directly involved in larger customer projects.
  • Production-related projects focus, in the case of underlay services, on issues concerning our backbone as well as the international last mile.

For processes to run simply, automatically and via self-service for customers, a digital mechanism of systems and processes is needed under the surface. We call this new mechanism "SD-X" - the Software Defined Everything platform.

Why should experts choose to join the SD-X global business unit? What makes your unit special?

Peter Arbitter: Because it is one of the top B2B topics for Telekom Deutschland and is being invested in massively. It also has a high level of attention from the Board of Management as a result. Employees really get the opportunity to shape the digital future using modern, innovative technologies with us. Not for the sake of doing so, but to add value in collaboration with our business customers.

What strengths and skills are you looking for in future employees?

Peter Arbitter: Technical expertise is important to us, which is why we are also looking for external additions to the team. But their mindset is even more important - a creative drive, an entrepreneurial way of thinking and acting combined with the ability to see and approach projects in a holistic way. These skills are vital in our team.

How do you onboard new recruits in your team?

Peter Arbitter: We have an onboarding plan and each new hire is assigned a buddy when they join. As we have already launched lots of projects, onboarding is done directly on the job rather than in a theoretical way.

Can you give us a personal insight into your team to finish up with? What would surprise someone about you as a boss or your team? What wouldn't they expect?

Peter Arbitter: Despite the fact that direct personal contact is or was hardly possible during the pandemic, we are still full of energy and like to have a good time. We use the digital and virtual tools we have available to foster team collaboration. We are planning our first off-site meeting and a barbecue event soon. With us, it's results that count rather than hierarchy. The team has been surprised in the past when I've turned up to the office on a motorcycle and walked into the meeting wearing a Harley shirt. Thankfully, I'll be able to that more often again soon!

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
03:53aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : Networkers (SD-X) in international B2B business wanted
PU
06/17DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : T-Systems researches cloud-based quantum technologies
PU
06/16EXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Telekom seeks investors to bankroll German internet overhau..
RE
06/16MARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Telekom Looking For Investors For New Fiber Network De..
MT
06/16DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
06/16DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : Telekom provides Germany with 5G at a rapid pace
PU
06/16A SAFE SPACE FOR FAMILIES : We don't leave your kids to fend for themselves when..
PU
06/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : Moody's Lifts Deutsche Telekom Outlook to Stable on Expected..
MT
06/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : T-Systems' industry solutions for a sustainable future
PU
06/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : From kreati contestant to flexible internship at Deutsche Te..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2021 4 451 M 5 287 M 5 287 M
Net Debt 2021 128 B 152 B 152 B
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 83 466 M 98 952 M 99 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 224 385
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 21,45 €
Last Close Price 17,60 €
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chief Executive Officer
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Thomas Kremer Head-Data Protection, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.66%98 952
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.99%231 099
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.64%129 350
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 888
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.81%93 688
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY23.02%69 443