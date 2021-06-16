Log in
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Deutsche Telekom : Telekom provides Germany with 5G at a rapid pace

06/16/2021 | 03:46am EDT
  • High-speed 5G in around 50 cities
  • Over 1800 antennas on the 3.6 GHz frequency
  • 5G at a height of 200 meters at the Berlin TV tower
  • More than 66 million people covered by 5G

High-speed 5G from Telekom in around 50 cities: More than 1800 antennas transmit on the 3.6 GHz frequency.

Telekom is keeping up the pace in 5G rollout. In around 50 cities, 5G can now be received on the 3.6 gigahertz (GHz) frequency. With more than 1,800 antennas, Telekom was transmitting on this frequency as of June 14th 2021. It enables peak speeds of over one gigabit per second. The newly added high-speed sites are widely distributed across Germany. For example, 5G on the 3.6 GHz frequency now also transmits in Flensburg, Gelsenkirchen and Freiburg. Also new are Herne, Hamm, the Ennepe-Ruhr district, Bottrop, Offenbach am Main, Bremerhaven, Oldenburg, Bielefeld, Salzgitter, Koblenz and the Rhine-Erft district.

'With 5G, we are making our mobile network even better,' says Walter Goldenits, CTO of Telekom Deutschland. 'The focus of our actions is the best customer experience, which is also repeatedly attested to by independent parties. With 5G, we have brought further capacity to the network. Complementing the existing, excellent LTE network, this gives our customers even more speed and mobile freedom. 5G is the new standard in mobile communications,' says Goldenits.

Telekom will also soon be enabling the fastest mobile communications for the approximately one million annual visitors at the Berlin TV Tower. Here, the technicians are setting up 5G coverage of the indoor area. Telekom has already put this mobile communications technology into operation at the Allianz Arena in Munich, at the Olympia Stadium in Berlin, or at the Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt.

Two years after the start of the latest mobile communications standard, more than 66 million people in Germany can surf with Telekom 5G. That corresponds to 80 percent of the population. More than 50,000 antennas are in operation. Telekom's next target: 90 percent of the population should be able to surf with 5G by the end of 2021. 60,000 antennas are then to be 5G-capable.

Telekom currently uses two frequencies for 5G. The high 3.6 Ghz frequency enables the fastest download speeds. The high-speed 5G is used primarily in densely populated regions. In addition, Telekom uses the longer-wave 2.1 GHz frequency. In this way, the short-wave and long-range 5G frequencies complement each other perfectly.

Network modernization brings additional speed

Even more 5G is coming soon. Starting June 30, 2021, Telekom will shut down its 3G network in Germany. Telekom will then use the frequencies currently blocked by 3G for the much more powerful 5G and 4G/LTE technologies. The shutdown means more bandwidth for 5G and LTE. This will make surfing on Deutsche Telekom's network faster again.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
