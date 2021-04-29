Deutsche Telekom : Telekom supporting aid organizations during the pandemic

Deutsche Telekom to make advertising space available to non-profit organizations

Tim Höttges: 'We are doing what we can to give a platform to those who are providing support for others'

Organizations seeing a severe increase in the demand for support during the pandemic

The current coronairus situation is challenging for all of us. Many people are feeling overwhelmed and hopeless during this phase of the crisis. Once again, Deutsche Telekom is offering its support. On April 29, 2021, the 'Unser Platz für Eure Hilfe' initiative (Our space for your aid) will be launched. For one week, the company will be making its advertising space available to five non-profit organizations throughout Germany. This initiative will give 'Aktion Deutschland Hilft', 'Crew Nation', 'Labdoo', 'Nummer gegen Kummer', and 'Wege aus der Einsamkeit' a high level of public attention. The organizations have seen a significant increase in demand for support during the pandemic. People are benefiting from this assistance now more than ever.

'We are doing what we can to give a platform to those who are providing support for others. Quickly, simply, and hopefully effectively. We are passionate about supporting these organizations,' explains Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges.

Deutsche Telekom will provide over 1,000 advertising spaces on TV, radio, newspapers, and online and out-of-home media. It is expected that this initiative will reach over 200 million people. To achieve this, Deutsche Telekom will make an investment in the single-digit million euro range.

The organizations help people cope with their worries and needs by providing a wide range of assistance and advisory services. They help school pupils with their homeschooling and support people in industries suffering economic difficulties. Or they help them find ways out of loneliness. With her association 'Wege aus der Einsamkeit', Dagmar Hirche helps older people to keep pace with digital change. 'During the pandemic, digital media is often the only opportunity for older people to stay in touch with family and friends. It's therefore important to encourage the older generation to participate in the digital world and society and provide them with the necessary training to do so.'

Rainer Schütz, Managing Director of counseling hotline Nummer gegen Kummer e.V., is also fully aware that it is a difficult time for parents, children, and young people: 'The pandemic is restricting structured routines, the freedom of movement, and social contacts like never before. Requests for advice have seen a sharp increase during the pandemic. Among other things, this demonstrates an increased risk of conflict within the family.' Around 494,400 people contacted 'Nummer gegen Kummer' for advice in 2020, of which 461,000 were children and young people. This resulted in 128,500 consultations, seven percent more than in 2019 (120,500). 10,300 consultations had a direct link to the coronavirus pandemic, of which 6,100 were via the line for children and young people. This trend is continuing. In the first quarter of 2021, there were already six percent more consultations than in the first quarter of the previous year.

The coalition of German relief organizations provides worldwide humanitarian aid during catastrophes and emergency situations. Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the Alliance has also launched many aid projects for people in need in Germany. In addition to providing information, the most important aid measures during the pandemic include the supply of hygiene products, disinfectant, medical equipment, and medication. www.aktion-deutschland-hilft.de

The non-profit organization supports people who work behind the scenes at live events. It collects donations for people who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. www.crewnation.org

A non-profit platform where volunteers collaborate with the aim of giving children in Germany and abroad the chance to participate in the digital world. To achieve this, unused laptops or tablets with educational software are donated. www.labdoo.org

The largest free telephone advice hotline for children, young people, and parents in Germany has been providing help and support to tackle problems, worries, and fears for over 40 years. www.nummergegenkummer.de.

The association aims to improve the living conditions of older people and their position in society. It creates awareness of poverty, illness, and loneliness and also promotes digital participation. www.wegeausdereinsamkeit.de.

Deutsche Telekom takes responsibility for society, the environment, and its own business. During the pandemic, the company is making free data volume, web conference services for offices and schools, and smartphones for elderly people available. It is also providing free entertainment offerings and is supporting people from industries hit hard by the pandemic. With these measures, Deutsche Telekom is emphasizing its commitment to enable participation. Everyone should be able to #TAKEPART. Deutsche Telekom's networks and services are the lifeline when it comes to digital interaction. Deutsche Telekom is there when society needs it. It makes its contribution to ensuring that people remain connected. Further information is available at www.telekom.com/corona.

