  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Telekom AG
  News
  Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Deutsche Telekom : targets 3-5% profit growth through 2024

05/20/2021 | 01:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said it was targeting growth in core profits of 3-5% per year through 2024, and annual increases in revenue of 1-2%, in new mid-term targets announced on Thursday ahead of a two-day investor presentation.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to rise to more than 1.75 euros ($2.13) by 2024, compared to 1.20 euros in 2020, the Bonn-based telecoms group that operates in Europe and the United States said in a statement.

Management would propose a divided of 40-60% of adjusted earnings per share, subject to a floor of 0.60 euros that was introduced after U.S. unit T-Mobile agreed to take over smaller rival Sprint.

"We step up our efforts," said CEO Tim Hoettges. "We want to outperform the strong development of the last few years and lead the Group into the future with sustainable growth."

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -2.79% 16.592 Delayed Quote.10.95%
T-MOBILE US -0.48% 134.35 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 129 B 129 B
Net income 2021 4 030 M 4 909 M 4 909 M
Net Debt 2021 128 B 156 B 156 B
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 78 703 M 96 191 M 95 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 224 385
Free-Float 85,1%
