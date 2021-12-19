Log in
Deutsche Telekom preparing sale of radio tower business in Q1 - Handelsblatt

12/19/2021 | 05:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom and GSM antennas are seen atop the company's headquarters in Bonn

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom hopes to sell its radio tower business as soon as the first quarter of next year, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The telecoms business would be open for offers for a minority or majority stake, the German newspaper reported, estimating the valuation of the division at up to 20 billion euros ($22.48 billion). The company aims to have a sale in progress by the end of the first quarter of next year, it said.

Deutsche Telekom did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

CEO Tim Hoettges said in November he was open to finding an industrial partner for the company's towers infrastructure, days after Vodafone said it would consider opportunities for such a move for its recently-listed towers business.

"I'd love to have an industrial partner and I'm willing to deconsolidate," Hoettges said in November, adding he wanted to retain a role in the decision making that would follow a deal, particularly in influencing any further mergers and acquisition.

($1 = 0.8898 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.67% 16.05 Delayed Quote.7.32%
TIM S.A. -0.15% 13.05 End-of-day quote.-10.92%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.31% 114.26 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2021 4 974 M 5 590 M 5 590 M
Net Debt 2021 129 B 145 B 145 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 76 132 M 85 841 M 85 559 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 216 265
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 16,05 €
Average target price 22,69 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.32%85 841
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.50%223 196
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.09%121 906
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.53%116 539
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.98%101 143
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC118.34%87 370