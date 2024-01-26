DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : price target raised by Oddo BHF
TMUS accounts for 80% of Deutsche Telekom Group's consolidated FCF and 95-100% of FCF growth", the research firm points out, estimating that "T-Mobile will contribute a further 16-19% of FCF in 2024".
The analyst justifies his target increase by a still high T-Mobile share price (+4% over one month) and a slightly better dollar than in his previous statement, as well as by new T-Mobile forecasts at the end of the last quarter of 2023.
