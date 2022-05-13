Deutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook

May 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported
quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates on
Friday, boosted by its U.S. unit, T-Mobile, along with
growth in its European business, and lifted its full-year
outlook.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.87 billion
euros ($10.26 billion), beating consensus estimates of 9.55
billion euros in a poll of analysts published https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/publications/consensus
by the company.
The telecoms operator's first-quarter revenue increased by
6.2% to 28 billion euros, just above consensus estimates of
27.87 billion euros.
"This was a strong start to the new year," CFO Christian
Illek said in a statement. "We are continuing to grow on an
organic basis and are therefore in a position to raise our
guidance for 2022."
The company now expects to post adjusted EBITDA AL of more
than 36.6 billion euros in 2022, up from the previous guidance
of around 36.5 billion euros.
Last month, Deutsche Telekom bought additional shares in
T-Mobile from SoftBank for $2.4 billion, raising its
stake in the U.S. company to 48.4% and within touching distance
of a majority stake.
T-Mobile, which accounts for three-fifths of group revenue,
has been gaining subscribers following its merger with Sprint
and as it rolls out its 5G service.
In the latest quarter, T-Mobile added 1.3 million customers
who pay their bills monthly, lifting its subscriber base to
109.5 million customers.
Deutsche Telekom reported 54 million mobile customers in
Germany and 45.6 million in rest of Europe.
($1 = 0.9623 euros)
(Reporing by Supantha Mukherjee and Paul Carrel, editing by
Kirsti Knolle and Uttaresh.V)