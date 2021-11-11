Deutsche Telekom to Propose 2021 Dividend of EUR0.64 Per Share

By Mauro Orru



Deutsche Telekom AG said Thursday that its management board would propose a dividend of 64 European cents ($0.73) per share for 2021 at the company's annual general meeting.

The German telecommunications company said the planned proposal is subject to approval by the supervisory board.

Deutsche Telekom paid a dividend of EUR0.60 per share for 2020, corresponding to a payout of EUR2.85 billion.

The proposal for 2021 would take the company's payout to EUR3.19 billion.

