    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Deutsche Telekom to Propose 2021 Dividend of EUR0.64 Per Share

11/11/2021 | 01:18pm EST
By Mauro Orru

Deutsche Telekom AG said Thursday that its management board would propose a dividend of 64 European cents ($0.73) per share for 2021 at the company's annual general meeting.

The German telecommunications company said the planned proposal is subject to approval by the supervisory board.

Deutsche Telekom paid a dividend of EUR0.60 per share for 2020, corresponding to a payout of EUR2.85 billion.

The proposal for 2021 would take the company's payout to EUR3.19 billion.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1317ET

Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2021 4 557 M 5 228 M 5 228 M
Net Debt 2021 128 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 79 301 M 91 466 M 90 992 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 221 909
Free-Float 81,3%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 16,72 €
Average target price 22,59 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.79%91 466
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.08%217 773
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.48%126 047
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.25%125 728
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.91%101 395
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC62.13%64 876