BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom plans to cut more jobs. How many jobs in total will be affected is still unclear, a Telekom spokesman said on Saturday when asked. Previously, the "Handelsblatt" had reported. At internal IT service provider Telekom IT, 1,300 of the 5,400 jobs based in Germany will be eliminated, the company confirmed. In addition, around 350 employees would leave the company in the coming months for early retirement or partial retirement.

In a program known internally as "Booster", which the company says is aimed at cutting costs, it is currently examining how processes at its headquarters in Bonn can be restructured and to what extent jobs can be saved in the process. Technological advances, among other things, have changed a great deal, according to the Group - some of the last major restructurings of this kind took place ten years ago.

"We will do this in as socially responsible a way as possible," said the Telekom spokesperson. There have never been any compulsory redundancies at Deutsche Telekom in Germany. In August, Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile US had already announced that it would cut almost 5,000 jobs in the United States and replace them with artificial intelligence, among other things./swe/DP/zb