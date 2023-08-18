DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The Düsseldorf-based company 1N Telecom is no longer allowed to send its current advertising letters to landline customers and Deutsche Telekom customers nationwide. This was decided by the Regional Court of Düsseldorf on Friday by interim injunction at the request of Deutsche Telekom.

According to the court, the letters sent to customers were misleading and did not make it sufficiently clear that the change was not merely a change of rate, but a change of telecommunications provider (Case No. 38 O 88/23). The 8th Chamber for Commercial Matters also prohibited 1N Telecom from transmitting a termination notice issued on the basis of the cover letter to the responsible interface as a change of provider (Ref.: 38 O 192/23). Deutsche Telekom had requested this because the contract on which it was based "came about unfairly," explained a Telekom lawyer.

According to his lawyer Elmar Kloss, the Düsseldorf-based competitor had sent "one million" letters to fixed-network customers throughout Germany in April 2023 and "another 4,000 in June." Numerous Deutsche Telekom customers had also been written to personally and with a telephone number. The company had taken the customer data from the telephone directory, Kloss told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

In the letters, 1N advertised a certain DSL tariff. The letter, which was sober and businesslike, lacked a clear indication to the Düsseldorf judges "that it was not just a change of their tariff, but a change of provider," the judge emphasized.

According to Deutsche Telekom and the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, numerous Telekom customers throughout Germany believed they were receiving a rate change letter from the Bonn-based telecommunications giant and signed it. Only later would they have noticed the provider change. Upon revocation of consent and withdrawal from the contract, 1N Telecom had demanded a flat-rate compensation fee of just under EUR 420. The Regional Court also prohibited this (Ref.: 38 O 182/23).

The company's business practices have long been the subject of legal disputes./hom/DP/stw