  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Telekom AG
  News
  Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
EU firms can scrap Iran deals if U.S. sanctions' costs too high, EU top court says

12/21/2021 | 06:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The entrance of the European Court of Justice is pictured in Luxembourg

(Reuters) - European companies can end contracts with Iranian firms pressured by U.S. sanctions if upholding the deals would lead to "disproportionate economic loss," the EU's top court said on Tuesday.

The judgment from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg was prompted by a lawsuit from the German branch of Iran's state-owned Bank Melli against Deutsche Telekom after the telecommunications provider terminated a contract with the bank in 2018 prior to its expiry.

The Higher Regional Court in Hamburg will have to decide whether upholding the contract with Bank Melli would expose Deutsche Telekom, which makes about half of its turnover with its U.S. business, to such a disproportionate economic loss.

It is not clear when the Hamburg court will make its decision.

In 2018, then U.S. president Donald Trump decided to withdraw unilaterally from the Iran nuclear deal and to re-impose sanctions on Iranian companies that had been suspended under the agreement struck in 2015.

To try to rescue the nuclear deal and its economic benefits for Iran, the European Union as a signatory issued a "blocking statute" that prohibited individuals and companies in the bloc from complying with the renewed U.S. sanctions.

The court on Tuesday backed the EU blocking statute in its ruling, saying "the prohibition imposed by EU law on complying with secondary sanctions laid down by the United States against Iran may be relied on in civil proceedings".

But the judges also said the rules of the blocking statute "cannot infringe the freedom to conduct a business...by leading to disproportionate economic loss".

At the same time, the Hamburg judges must take into account that Deutsche Telekom did not apply for an exemption from the EU blocking statute's rules, the ECJ said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2021 4 974 M 5 620 M 5 620 M
Net Debt 2021 129 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 74 463 M 84 158 M 84 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 216 265
Free-Float 81,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 15,70 €
Average target price 22,75 €
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.97%84 158
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.63%222 860
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.86%121 637
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.75%115 958
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.32%99 925
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC99.41%79 793