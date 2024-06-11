BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Tuesday backed Deutsche Telekom's attempt to get EU antitrust regulators pay interest on the reimbursed portion of a fine imposed a decade ago.

"The (European) Commission must pay interest on fines it has unduly imposed in competition matters and which it has provisionally collected," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said.

"That interest is intended to compensate, at a standard rate, the undertaking concerned for the loss of enjoyment of the amount in question."

The Commission imposed a 31-million-euro ($34 million) fine on Deutsche Telekom in 2014 for charging unfair wholesale prices in Slovakia with its Slovak unit to squeeze out broadband rivals.

A lower tribunal cut the penalty to 19 million euros and ordered the Commission to pay about 1.8 million euros in interest. The EU competition enforcer subsequently repay the difference to Deutsche Telekom but not the interest for the period between the payment and the reimbursement.

The case is C-221/22 P Commission v Deutsche Telekom.

($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)