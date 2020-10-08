Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Telefonica explores 5 billion euro fibre expansion in Germany - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 10:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Telefonica headquarters in Madrid

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica is in the final stages of negotiating a roughly 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) deal to build a fibre-optic network in Germany, people close to the matter said.

The company's Telefonica Infrastructure unit is planning to sign a deal with banks and an infrastructure investor by the end of the month, the people said.

Banks would lend two-thirds of the money needed to build the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network. The rest would be equity, including from an investor now holding exclusive talks with the company, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the discussions are ongoing.

The roughly 5 billion euro price tag would be a total investment number, with money to flow to the fibre venture in stages once project milestones are reached, one of the people added.

Lazard is organising the transaction, the people said.

Telefonica and Lazard declined to comment. Telefonica is due to report third quarter results on Oct. 29.

Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila announced in July that Telefonica would develop fibre networks in under-served areas of Germany that would be built by the new infrastructure unit.

The Spanish group's local arm, Telefonica Deutschland, is likely to take a passive equity stake and become an anchor customer, sources familiar with the plan have said.

The strategy, if realised, would mark a sharp reversal from the mobile-first plan pursued by Telefonica in Germany, where its local unit operates under the O2 brand and relies on renting capacity to serve broadband customers.

It would also pile fresh liabilities on top of a 37 billion euro debt pile that Telefonica has laboured in recent years to reduce. Its shares have fallen by 47% so far this year, putting an equity value of 17 billion euros on the business.

LATE TO THE PARTY

Telefonica Deutschland just this week extended by 10 years an agreement to rent broadband capacity from market leader Deutsche Telekom that, industry sources say, offers highly affordable 'bitstream' rates.

Word of the fibre project caused consternation on the German market, where Telefonica Deutschland used to be a top broadband player before first renting access to Deutsche Telekom's broadband network in 2013. Telefonica Deutschland has since run down its fixed-line network.

Telefonica Deutschland now ranks fourth behind Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and 1&1 Drillisch with 2.2 million retail broadband customers - a market share of 6.2%, according to the latest study by the VATM industry association, which groups alternative telecoms providers.

Launching a debt-backed venture could be risky, since other fibre-only players have a head start. Swedish infrastructure group EQT has, for example, bought and merged fibre pioneers Inexio and Deutsche Glasfaser.

"Maybe I lack the imagination, but I struggle to see a good starting point for Telefonica to build a FTTH network in Germany," said one industry source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Moreover, even though there are 5 million available FTTP connections in Germany, only 37% are active. That's symptomatic of widespread reluctance to pay more for gigabit speeds when most households are happy with the bandwidth they already have, said a source at an industry competitor.

Earlier this year, Telefonica Deutschland sold 10,100 towers and rooftop sites for $1.5 billion to Telxius, an infrastructure unit carved out by the Spanish group, which brought in KKR and Zara owner Amancio Ortega as backers.

Citi analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou said Telefonica Deutschland was likely to plough some proceeds from that sale into the German fibre venture, which management has signalled would run alongside its existing capacity rental arrangements.

($1 = 0.8516 euros)

(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine and Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Arno Schuetze and Nadine Schimroszik

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 DRILLISCH 4.56% 20.45 Delayed Quote.-10.36%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.28% 14.505 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
EQT AB -2.21% 175 Delayed Quote.60.74%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.90% 35.97 Delayed Quote.20.84%
LAZARD LTD 2.63% 36.17 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
PIONEERS HOLDING COMPANY FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS 0.25% 4.01 End-of-day quote.-23.47%
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG 3.90% 2.259 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
TELEFONICA S.A. 3.15% 3.25 Delayed Quote.-47.89%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.82% 112.14 Delayed Quote.-25.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
10:54aEXCLUSIVE : Telefonica explores 5 billion euro fibre expansion in Germany - sour..
RE
10/07Telefonica Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom Expand Fixed-Network Agreement
DJ
10/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : to expand its fixed line network cooperation with Telefónica ..
PU
10/06T-MOBILE US, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
10/01DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/25Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 billion tax case
RE
09/25Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 bln tax case
RE
09/23DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
09/23DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09/22DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 99 807 M 117 B 117 B
Net income 2020 4 235 M 4 978 M 4 978 M
Net Debt 2020 118 B 138 B 138 B
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 68 607 M 80 733 M 80 652 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 229 170
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 18,61 €
Last Close Price 14,47 €
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.72%80 733
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.92%246 669
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.58%127 802
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.74%80 495
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.96%55 342
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY3.06%39 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group