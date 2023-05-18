Fiber-optic expansion picks up - One in three households has access

BONN (dpa-AFX) - The expansion of very fast and stable Internet connections via fiber optic cables is making progress in Germany. At the end of 2022, fiber optic cables were within reach of 13.1 million households. That was 4.2 million more households than a year earlier, the Federal Network Agency told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Compared with 2020, this corresponds to a doubling. This means that around one in three German households already has access to "FTTH" (Fiber to the Home) or "FTTB" (Fiber to the Building) - i.e., connections that also use fiber optics for the final stretch to the customer.

The main driver of the expansion is Deutsche Telekom, which is investing heavily in its fiber-optic network. However, many citizens are foregoing the relatively expensive fiber-optic contracts and instead get Internet via other technologies, whether telephone lines (VDSL) or TV cable. Of the FTTH/FTTB connections available by the end of 2022, only a quarter (26 percent) had been activated./DP/mis