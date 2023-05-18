Advanced search
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:41:01 2023-05-17 am EDT
21.84 EUR   -0.80%
12:39aEuropean Telcos Want Big Tech to Share 5G Rollout Costs in Draft Proposal
MT
12:24aFiber-optic expansion picks up - One in three households has access
DP
05/17Telcos draw up proposal to charge Big Tech for EU 5G rollout
RE
Fiber-optic expansion picks up - One in three households has access

05/18/2023 | 12:24am EDT
BONN (dpa-AFX) - The expansion of very fast and stable Internet connections via fiber optic cables is making progress in Germany. At the end of 2022, fiber optic cables were within reach of 13.1 million households. That was 4.2 million more households than a year earlier, the Federal Network Agency told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Compared with 2020, this corresponds to a doubling. This means that around one in three German households already has access to "FTTH" (Fiber to the Home) or "FTTB" (Fiber to the Building) - i.e., connections that also use fiber optics for the final stretch to the customer.

The main driver of the expansion is Deutsche Telekom, which is investing heavily in its fiber-optic network. However, many citizens are foregoing the relatively expensive fiber-optic contracts and instead get Internet via other technologies, whether telephone lines (VDSL) or TV cable. Of the FTTH/FTTB connections available by the end of 2022, only a quarter (26 percent) had been activated./DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.80% 21.835 Delayed Quote.17.15%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.19% 82.34 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 114 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2023 14 128 M 15 295 M 15 295 M
Net Debt 2023 137 B 148 B 148 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,51x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 109 B 118 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 207 789
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 21,84 €
Average target price 26,28 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.15%117 548
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED26.96%179 137
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.68%151 554
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.61%103 885
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.46%75 455
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.46%72 636
