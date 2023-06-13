Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:54:51 2023-06-13 pm EDT
18.90 EUR   -0.57%
12:46pGermany to face EU ire over Huawei supplies ahead of China talks
RE
06/12Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on 2027/12/15 and a strike price of EUR 25.
EQ
06/12Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec. 16, 2026 and a strike price of EUR 25.
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany to face EU ire over Huawei supplies ahead of China talks

06/13/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past the Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Cannes Festival

BERLIN/STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is set to urge Germany to do more to reduce its use of Huawei gear in its 5G network when Brussels publishes a progress report in coming days, ahead of talks between Berlin and Beijing, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Germany is considered a laggard in implementing the EU's toolbox of security measures for 5G networks agreed three years ago to curb the use of "high risk" vendors such as China's Huawei due to concerns about possible sabotage or espionage.

EU officials will likely call out Germany and a handful of other countries for insufficient progress when they present the second 5G toolbox review in coming days, likely Friday, the two sources said. They will also criticise telecoms operators such as Deutsche Telekom, one of them said.

A European Commission spokesperson said he could only confirm the report was coming soon. Deutsche Telekom did not immediately reply to request for comment.

A European spokesperson for Huawei, which has strongly denied its equipment could be used for spying or sabotage by Beijing, said it had no knowledge of the contents of the report and reiterated that during its 20 years of operation in Europe there had been no record showing "backdoors" in its equipment.

Should Germany toughen its stance, that would be a major blow to Huawei given it is Europe's largest economy, and the fact others would likely follow suit.

It could also send a signal to China that Germany is getting serious about prioritizing security over economic interests and isn't a weak link in Europe due to its large trade with Asia's rising superpower.

"This would be the nail in the coffin for Huawei in Europe," said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight.

The issue is likely to be a sticking point at China-Germany government consultations that are expected to take place on June 20. China has asked for Huawei to be one of the main points on the agenda, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

China's embassy in Berlin did not reply to request for comment. A German government spokesperson said it did not comment on internal plans.

"On the Chinese side, they obviously still see this as an area where there's some room for manoeuvre," said Andrew Small, author of "No Limits: the Inside Story of China's War with the West".

It was not just Huawei's role in 5G but also broader digital infrastructure that was up for debate now, he noted. Germany's China hawks expressed outrage in March when a Reuters story revealed that German state rail operator Deutsche Bahn was using Huawei gear to digitalise its operations.

Other countries such as Denmark and Portugal have already extended restrictions on perceived high risk vendors beyond 5G.

Mikko Huotari of the Mercator Institute for China Studies said Beijing would likely lobby Berlin to ensure any new EU-wide controls on Chinese technology were not too severe.

RIP AND REPLACE?

Telecom providers switched to using Huawei equipment over the last decade as the Chinese company supplied gear that was cheaper, but as good as, that of Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson, according to telecom experts.

However, the West has increasingly moved to restrict the use of Huawei in particular in 5G due to what critics say are its close links to Beijing's security services. Huawei and China's government reject these claims, saying the restrictions are a protectionist move to support non-Chinese rivals.

Berlin in 2021 passed a law setting high hurdles for makers of telecommunications equipment for the "critical components" of 5G networks. In the implementation of that law, however, it defined those narrowly compared to other countries, and did not consider equipment already built in.

In answers to parliamentary queries in recent months, the government has acknowledged it did not know what percentage of Huawei gear was already built into 5G networks and whether it could pose a security risk.

In March, Berlin announced a review of telecoms suppliers to determine this, which it expects to conclude this summer.

"The problem is we didn't actually know what the companies were doing and whether Huawei had already been built into critical sectors," said one government official.

"We also have to consider the technical developments: are the risks today the same as a few years ago?"

A second government source said the review would determine whether the government needed to implement its IT security law more strictly.

It is estimated it would cost billions of euros to rip out and replace Huawei equipment in European countries, potentially burdening telecom companies already sitting on huge debts.

In the U.S., its telecom regulator has said that companies have requested $5.6 billion in aid for replacing Chinese gear.

Telecoms operators would struggle to ensure minimal disruption to networks, said Pescatore.

However, "the removal of Huawei kit would present further opportunities for rivals", he added. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke in Berlin and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.55% 18.902 Delayed Quote.1.97%
ERICSSON 1.19% 57.17 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
NOKIA OYJ 1.40% 3.8505 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
TOPIX INDEX 1.16% 2264.79 Delayed Quote.18.35%
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
12:46pGermany to face EU ire over Huawei supplies ahead of China talks
RE
06/12Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in..
EQ
06/12Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in..
EQ
06/09Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
06/09DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/09Deutsche Telekom Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/08Deutsche Telekom Has Appoints Wolfgang Metze as Its New Managing Director for Private C..
CI
06/07Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in..
EQ
06/07Deutsche Telekom : Wolfgang Metze becomes Director Private Customers at Telekom
PU
06/06EU's Breton cites telcos' investment gap for Big Tech network fee push
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2023 14 428 M 15 514 M 15 514 M
Net Debt 2023 139 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,84x
Yield 2023 4,03%
Capitalization 94 511 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 207 789
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 19,01 €
Average target price 25,98 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.97%101 625
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.44%180 897
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.97%149 704
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.46%100 627
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.27%75 373
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.26%69 849
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer