Germany to face EU ire over Huawei supplies ahead of China talks

BERLIN/STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Union
is set to urge Germany to do more to reduce its use of Huawei
gear in its 5G network when Brussels publishes a progress report
in coming days, ahead of talks between Berlin and Beijing, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
Germany is considered a laggard in implementing the EU's
toolbox of security measures for 5G networks agreed three years
ago to curb the use of "high risk" vendors such as China's
Huawei due to concerns about possible sabotage or espionage.
EU officials will likely call out Germany and a handful of
other countries for insufficient progress when they present the
second 5G toolbox review in coming days, likely Friday, the two
sources said. They will also criticise telecoms operators such
as Deutsche Telekom, one of them said.
A European Commission spokesperson said he could only
confirm the report was coming soon. Deutsche Telekom did not
immediately reply to request for comment.
A European spokesperson for Huawei, which has strongly
denied its equipment could be used for spying or sabotage by
Beijing, said it had no knowledge of the contents of the report
and reiterated that during its 20 years of operation in Europe
there had been no record showing "backdoors" in its equipment.
Should Germany toughen its stance, that would be a major
blow to Huawei given it is Europe's largest economy, and the
fact others would likely follow suit.
It could also send a signal to China that Germany is getting
serious about prioritizing security over economic interests and
isn't a weak link in Europe due to its large trade with Asia's
rising superpower.
"This would be the nail in the coffin for Huawei in Europe,"
said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight.
The issue is likely to be a sticking point at China-Germany
government consultations that are expected to take place on June
20. China has asked for Huawei to be one of the main points on
the agenda, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.
China's embassy in Berlin did not reply to request for
comment. A German government spokesperson said it did not
comment on internal plans.
"On the Chinese side, they obviously still see this as an
area where there's some room for manoeuvre," said Andrew Small,
author of "No Limits: the Inside Story of China's War with the
West".
It was not just Huawei's role in 5G but also
broader digital infrastructure that was up for debate now, he
noted. Germany's China hawks expressed outrage in March when a
Reuters story revealed that German state rail operator Deutsche
Bahn was using Huawei gear to digitalise its operations.
Other countries such as Denmark and Portugal have already
extended restrictions on perceived high risk vendors beyond 5G.
Mikko Huotari of the Mercator Institute for China Studies
said Beijing would likely lobby Berlin to ensure any new EU-wide
controls on Chinese technology were not too severe.
RIP AND REPLACE?
Telecom providers switched to using Huawei equipment over
the last decade as the Chinese company supplied gear that was
cheaper, but as good as, that of Finland's Nokia and
Sweden's Ericsson, according to telecom experts.
However, the West has increasingly moved to restrict the use
of Huawei in particular in 5G due to what critics say are its
close links to Beijing's security services. Huawei and China's
government reject these claims, saying the restrictions are a
protectionist move to support non-Chinese rivals.
Berlin in 2021 passed a law setting high hurdles for makers
of telecommunications equipment for the "critical components" of
5G networks. In the implementation of that law, however, it
defined those narrowly compared to other countries, and did not
consider equipment already built in.
In answers to parliamentary queries in recent months, the
government has acknowledged it did not know what percentage of
Huawei gear was already built into 5G networks and whether it
could pose a security risk.
In March, Berlin announced a review of telecoms suppliers to
determine this, which it expects to conclude this summer.
"The problem is we didn't actually know what the companies
were doing and whether Huawei had already been built into
critical sectors," said one government official.
"We also have to consider the technical developments: are
the risks today the same as a few years ago?"
A second government source said the review would determine
whether the government needed to implement its IT security law
more strictly.
It is estimated it would cost billions of euros to rip out
and replace Huawei equipment in European countries, potentially
burdening telecom companies already sitting on huge debts.
In the U.S., its telecom regulator has said that companies
have requested $5.6 billion in aid for replacing Chinese gear.
Telecoms operators would struggle to ensure minimal
disruption to networks, said Pescatore.
However, "the removal of Huawei kit would present further
opportunities for rivals", he added.
