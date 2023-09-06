DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - According to a newspaper report, the software group SAP wants to buy the Bonn-based software management company LeanIX. The sellers are investors around Deutsche Telekom, as the "Handelsblatt" (HB) wrote in advance on Wednesday with reference to company circles. Its venture capital arm Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP) has so far held 22 percent of the shares. DTCP had been a shareholder in the Bonn-based startup since 2017 and already cooperates with SAP.

The LeanIX deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, according to the report. LeanIX could be valued at just under 1.2 billion euros in the process, writes HB with reference to a person familiar with the matter. SAP told the newspaper that it generally does not comment on market rumors. Deutsche Telekom could not initially be reached for comment./nas/ngu