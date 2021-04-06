Hannover Messe: Software-defined factory, AI and cloud

Adel Al-Saleh: '5 reasons why all CEOs love software'

Trade fair highlights: Artificial intelligence and cloud on campus

Livestreams: From 5G, edge computing, security to SAP and AI

Hannover Messe: Software-defined factory, artificial intelligence and cloud on campus

Deutsche Telekom presents two new offerings at the Hannover Messe fair. Plus: Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems, talks about the software-defined factory and '5 reasons why all CEOs love software'.

T-Systems presents its new offering for artificial intelligence (AI): AI Solution Factory bundles the development, testing, implementation and operation of AI solutions for production and logistics. It is a modular kit of hardware, software, connectivity and security. Clients receive an individual solution with all components such as trained AI services and cameras plus integration into their own IT.

T-Systems is also showing Campus Edge Framework for the first time. The offering combines network solutions such as 5G with infrastructure and services from Amazon Web Services to create managed solutions. T-Systems orchestrates and integrates all edge computing components and, if desired, relieves the customer of administration, maintenance and contract management.

Other topics include Catena X, security, SAP, digital supply chains, and how data reduces the carbon footprint.

Please find an overview of the livestreams enclosed. Each stream takes about 25 minutes.

Monday, April 12

11.30 a.m.: 'Catena X - an open Ecosystem for the (European) Automotive Industry' with Dr. Maximilian Ahrens (T-Systems), Dr. Inga von Bibra (Daimler) and Nils Herzberg (SAP)

Tuesday, April 13

10.30 a.m.: '5 Reasons why all CEOs love Software' with Adel Al-Saleh (CEO T Systems)

11.30 a.m.: '5G Campus Networks & Edge Computing - the next Level of the Production Floor Digitalization' with Stephan Salmann (T-Systems)

12.00 a.m.: 'Protecting Industrial Systems against Cyber Attacks' with Bernd Jäger (T-Systems)

1.00 p.m.: 'Future AI: When Failure is not an Option - improve Quality and Decision Making with turnkey AI' with Jörg Heizmann (T-Systems) und René Phan (T-Systems)

1.30 p.m.: 'Reduce your Carbon Footprint with Data' with Steffen Roos (Detecon)

4.30 p.m.: 'Why Edge is the New Cloud for Factories' with Dirk Reinert (T Systems) and Michael Hanisch (AWS)

Wednesday, April 14

10.00 a.m.: 'Join IT Service Management and Datacenter Management by ITOM' with Stephan Bäuerle (Operational Services)

12.00 a.m.: 'Agile Working Methods in Production' with Denny Lobeda (Operational Services)

2.00 p.m.: 'How to technically master Spin-offs with industrialized SAP Solutions and the right Cloud Sizing' with Marcus Flohr (T-Systems) und Carsten-Peter Lange (T-Systems)

4.30 p.m.: 'Accelerate and improve Decisions with Digital Supply Chain' with Enno Borchers (T-Systems) and Wolfgang Weyand (T-Systems)

Thursday, April 15

1:00 p.m.: 'How IoT and Digitalization of the Service Model boost your Business Efficiency' with Christian Mayer (Polygonvatro) und Dennis Nikles (Deutsche Telekom IoT)

