Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/06 05:29:52 am
16.625 EUR   -3.62%
05:08aHANNOVER MESSE : Software-defined factory, AI and cloud
PU
04:41aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : Ericsson and Cosmote Prove Viability of W-Band for 5G
MT
01:49aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG  : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hannover Messe: Software-defined factory, AI and cloud

04/06/2021 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Adel Al-Saleh: '5 reasons why all CEOs love software'
  • Trade fair highlights: Artificial intelligence and cloud on campus
  • Livestreams: From 5G, edge computing, security to SAP and AI

Hannover Messe: Software-defined factory, artificial intelligence and cloud on campus

Deutsche Telekom presents two new offerings at the Hannover Messe fair. Plus: Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems, talks about the software-defined factory and '5 reasons why all CEOs love software'.

T-Systems presents its new offering for artificial intelligence (AI): AI Solution Factory bundles the development, testing, implementation and operation of AI solutions for production and logistics. It is a modular kit of hardware, software, connectivity and security. Clients receive an individual solution with all components such as trained AI services and cameras plus integration into their own IT.

T-Systems is also showing Campus Edge Framework for the first time. The offering combines network solutions such as 5G with infrastructure and services from Amazon Web Services to create managed solutions. T-Systems orchestrates and integrates all edge computing components and, if desired, relieves the customer of administration, maintenance and contract management.

Other topics include Catena X, security, SAP, digital supply chains, and how data reduces the carbon footprint.

Please find an overview of the livestreams enclosed. Each stream takes about 25 minutes.

Monday, April 12
11.30 a.m.: 'Catena X - an open Ecosystem for the (European) Automotive Industry' with Dr. Maximilian Ahrens (T-Systems), Dr. Inga von Bibra (Daimler) and Nils Herzberg (SAP)

Tuesday, April 13
10.30 a.m.: '5 Reasons why all CEOs love Software' with Adel Al-Saleh (CEO T Systems)

11.30 a.m.: '5G Campus Networks & Edge Computing - the next Level of the Production Floor Digitalization' with Stephan Salmann (T-Systems)

12.00 a.m.: 'Protecting Industrial Systems against Cyber Attacks' with Bernd Jäger (T-Systems)

1.00 p.m.: 'Future AI: When Failure is not an Option - improve Quality and Decision Making with turnkey AI' with Jörg Heizmann (T-Systems) und René Phan (T-Systems)

1.30 p.m.: 'Reduce your Carbon Footprint with Data' with Steffen Roos (Detecon)

4.30 p.m.: 'Why Edge is the New Cloud for Factories' with Dirk Reinert (T Systems) and Michael Hanisch (AWS)

Wednesday, April 14
10.00 a.m.: 'Join IT Service Management and Datacenter Management by ITOM' with Stephan Bäuerle (Operational Services)

12.00 a.m.: 'Agile Working Methods in Production' with Denny Lobeda (Operational Services)

2.00 p.m.: 'How to technically master Spin-offs with industrialized SAP Solutions and the right Cloud Sizing' with Marcus Flohr (T-Systems) und Carsten-Peter Lange (T-Systems)

4.30 p.m.: 'Accelerate and improve Decisions with Digital Supply Chain' with Enno Borchers (T-Systems) and Wolfgang Weyand (T-Systems)

Thursday, April 15
1:00 p.m.: 'How IoT and Digitalization of the Service Model boost your Business Efficiency' with Christian Mayer (Polygonvatro) und Dennis Nikles (Deutsche Telekom IoT)

For cost-free access to Hannover Messe for media representatives please click here.

Please find here all livestreams of Deutsche Telekom.

Please find here all livestreams of T-Systems.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance
About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
05:08aHANNOVER MESSE : Software-defined factory, AI and cloud
PU
04:41aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : Ericsson and Cosmote Prove Viability of W-Band for 5G
MT
01:49aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG  : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04/06DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/05DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : Slovak Telekom – CJEU Clarifies The Scope Of Bronner A..
AQ
04/01COMMERZBANK  : Supervisory Board proposes new candidates for election to the Sup..
DJ
04/01PRESS RELEASE  : Commerzbank: Supervisory Board proposes new candidates for elec..
DJ
04/01DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : Aims to Be Climate Neutral by 2025
MT
04/01DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : tightens its climate targets
PU
04/01DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  : Affirms FY21 Guidance After 25% Revenue Jump In 2020
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2021 4 423 M 5 227 M 5 227 M
Net Debt 2021 125 B 147 B 147 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 81 825 M 96 651 M 96 700 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 226 291
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 19,82 €
Last Close Price 17,25 €
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chief Executive Officer
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Thomas Kremer Head-Data Protection, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.35%96 651
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.20%243 613
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.50%134 425
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.47%118 343
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.62%94 513
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY18.68%66 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ