NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on Deutsche Telekom at "Overweight" with a price target of 28.80 euros. Analyst Akhil Dattani pointed to the announcement of a share buyback program and dividends at T-Mobile US in a research report available Thursday. This means that Deutsche Telekom's U.S. subsidiary is no longer "pure growth, but growth plus value." T shares themselves also remain a "top pick" in the sector for Dattani./ajx/ck

Publication of the original study: 06.09.2023 / 23:26 / BST

First disclosure of the original study: 07.09.2023 / 00:15 / BST

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------