BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, the sale of Deutsche Telekom shares by the state-owned development bank KfW will benefit the railroads. "The federal government will use the net proceeds from the transaction to strengthen the equity of Deutsche Bahn AG and to expand the rail infrastructure in Germany in a forward-looking manner," the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday evening. No amount was specified.

KfW announced the sale of 110 million shares in the DAX-listed Deutsche Telekom group to institutional investors on Monday after the close of trading. "Due to the receptive stock market environment, the placement was successfully completed," explained the Ministry of Finance. The joint stake in Deutsche Telekom AG held directly by KfW and the Federal Republic has fallen to around 27.8 percent.

The Federal Government is thus continuing its responsible privatization policy, the Ministry announced. "In view of the continuing federal interest, the federal government and KfW will jointly remain the central shareholder of Deutsche Telekom AG and will maintain the required level of participation."

"KfW and the Federal Republic remain the largest shareholders of Deutsche Telekom AG," the Forderbank statement also said. KfW had already sold 22.4 million shares on the market in the second quarter. As of the end of 2023, the federal government and KfW still held a good 30 percent of Deutsche Telekom./sku/DP/zb