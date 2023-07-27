BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The police union (GdP) has reminded the federal government of its promise to create a practical regulation on the storage of data by telecommunications providers. The disagreement between Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) on this issue should not be carried out on the backs of victims of crime, the union warned. The current situation is unsatisfactory, it said. "Our investigative work is being made almost impossible," criticized GdP deputy federal chairman Alexander Poitz. "We have to identify the perpetrators, but we are not given the proper means to do so."

The SPD, the Greens and the FDP had announced that they wanted to "develop the regulations on data retention in such a way that data can be stored in a legally secure manner on an ad hoc basis and by judicial order." According to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), citizens' communications data - i.e., who made phone calls, exchanged text messages or e-mails with whom, and when - may not be stored without cause. However, targeted and time-limited storage of data is possible in the event of a serious threat to national security. In September 2022, the court ruled that IP addresses could also be retained in order to combat serious crime.

A short time later, Bushman presented a proposal for a procedure for securing telecommunications data that would be limited to specific cases of suspicion. The draft for the introduction of "Quick Freeze" was sent to the other departments of the federal government for voting in October. Faeser, however, thinks the procedure proposed by Buschmann is "not an adequate substitute for storing IP addresses."

Very little has happened since the ECJ ruling, the GdP criticized. The "storage and freezing of traffic data at a certain point in time" proposed by Buschmann limits the possibilities of the police, said Poitz. Particularly in complex proceedings, findings often emerge in the course of the investigation that would come to nothing in the case of a "quick freeze"./abc/DP/zb