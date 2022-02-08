Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/08 07:18:30 am
17.179 EUR   +0.54%
03:52aALL-ROUND CAREFREE : WLAN in all corners of the home
PU
03:52aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : MagentaZuhause App - the app for the entire home
PU
02/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

#SpeakUpEsports: Become active against hate in...

02/08/2022 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company

02‑08‑2022
#SpeakUpEsports: Become active against hate in gaming
  • Share

    The icons are missing? - Try disabling your ad-blocker.

    Share
    Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.
  • Print
  • Read out

Supported by Telekom, the esports player foundation is taking the next step against hate, agitation and toxic behaviour in gaming. With specially developed GIFs and memes, it is now even easier to show your stance and stand up against abuse, insults and exclusion. Over 70 well-known protagonists from the Esports scene support the campaign and call for fair play, respect and appreciation.

#SpeakUpEsports: Become active against hate in gaming.

Counter Speech is a good strategy for taking a stand against hate comments online. But what options do gamers have when they encounter hate speech while playing and do not want to accept it? They often only have seconds to react, because things move much faster in gaming than in the "classic" social media - there is often no time to search for arguments or to hone quick-witted responses.

Campaign #SpeakUpEsports launched

Those who want to show attitude in gaming can now also use GIFs and memes that the esports player foundation has developed as part of its #SpeakUpEsports campaign.

Shortly explainedGIFs are short video sequences that come from various sources, such as TV series, and are played out in a continuous loop. Memes are still images, such as photos or cartoons, that are accompanied by a concise text.

Even though the GIFs and memes are aimed at gamers, they do not fail to have an effect in other chats and online discussions. They are now available for free use on the Giphy platform. With a range of 50 different GIFs and memes, the selection is large. What they all have in common is the motto "No hate - play smart". Showing attitude with one click is even easier from now on!

Only every 5th gamer takes action against hate in gaming

Hate in gaming is not uncommon: 74 percent of gamers say they have already experienced insults. A study by Michigan State University revealed that only 20 percent intervene when they witness harassment in online games. At first glance, it seems more difficult to take a stand when the focus is on gaming. But that's when it's especially important. It is understandable that things can get heated in a game. But when others are systematically attacked, groups are excluded or games and platforms are used for hate and propaganda, action is essential.

"First of all, the players have to be shaken up. Most of the time they don't even see what is happening on the Internet. We want to create awareness for this so that no one will ever again carelessly overlook hate in gaming," says Evangelos Papathanassiou, co-founder of the esports player foundation. This is also reflected in their mission: to support esports players in a responsible and future-oriented way. Because an environment in which gamers feel good is the basis for developing athletically and protecting mental health. In this way, young talents are empowered to live their dream of professional sport on the one hand and trained to fulfil their role as role models for millions of gamers in a responsible manner on the other.

The #SpeakUpEsports campaign is supported by over 70 well-known protagonists from the esports scene. In short videos, they stand up for fair play and against toxicity and hate speech.

Telekom supports esports player foundation campaign

The GIFs, memes and videos were created with the support of Telekom as part of the #TAKEPART - No Hate Speechinitiative. Together with 44 partners, including the esports player foundation, Telekom is fighting for an Internet free from hate. You can find out more about Telekom's offers on gaming and hate on the Internet and for the various target groups on the page "Media sure, but safe".

The campaign trailer can be found here.

All videos of the protagonists and more information can be found on the website #SpeakUpEsports.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
03:52aALL-ROUND CAREFREE : WLAN in all corners of the home
PU
03:52aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : MagentaZuhause App - the app for the entire home
PU
02/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/04DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Upskilling as a magic formula
PU
02/03DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
02/03DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : AEGEAN offers passengers high-speed Internet with EAN
PU
02/03European shares dealt double whammy by hawkish ECB, tech slump
RE
02/03FOREIGN SANCTIONS : CJEU Interprets EU Blocking Statute
AQ
02/03DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2021 4 752 M 5 430 M 5 430 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 81 047 M 92 614 M 92 614 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 216 265
Free-Float -
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,09 €
Average target price 22,54 €
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.82%92 614
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.60%222 482
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED19.66%153 231
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.32%105 502
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.32%103 088
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC4.35%78 325