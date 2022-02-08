Two clicks for more data privacy: click here to activate the button and send your recommendation. Data will be transfered as soon as the activation occurs.

Supported by Telekom, the esports player foundation is taking the next step against hate, agitation and toxic behaviour in gaming. With specially developed GIFs and memes, it is now even easier to show your stance and stand up against abuse, insults and exclusion. Over 70 well-known protagonists from the Esports scene support the campaign and call for fair play, respect and appreciation.

#SpeakUpEsports: Become active against hate in gaming.

Counter Speech is a good strategy for taking a stand against hate comments online. But what options do gamers have when they encounter hate speech while playing and do not want to accept it? They often only have seconds to react, because things move much faster in gaming than in the "classic" social media - there is often no time to search for arguments or to hone quick-witted responses.

Those who want to show attitude in gaming can now also use GIFs and memes that the esports player foundation has developed as part of its #SpeakUpEsports campaign.

Shortly explainedGIFs are short video sequences that come from various sources, such as TV series, and are played out in a continuous loop. Memes are still images, such as photos or cartoons, that are accompanied by a concise text.

Even though the GIFs and memes are aimed at gamers, they do not fail to have an effect in other chats and online discussions. They are now available for free use on the Giphy platform. With a range of 50 different GIFs and memes, the selection is large. What they all have in common is the motto "No hate - play smart". Showing attitude with one click is even easier from now on!

Hate in gaming is not uncommon: 74 percent of gamers say they have already experienced insults. A study by Michigan State University revealed that only 20 percent intervene when they witness harassment in online games. At first glance, it seems more difficult to take a stand when the focus is on gaming. But that's when it's especially important. It is understandable that things can get heated in a game. But when others are systematically attacked, groups are excluded or games and platforms are used for hate and propaganda, action is essential.

"First of all, the players have to be shaken up. Most of the time they don't even see what is happening on the Internet. We want to create awareness for this so that no one will ever again carelessly overlook hate in gaming," says Evangelos Papathanassiou, co-founder of the esports player foundation. This is also reflected in their mission: to support esports players in a responsible and future-oriented way. Because an environment in which gamers feel good is the basis for developing athletically and protecting mental health. In this way, young talents are empowered to live their dream of professional sport on the one hand and trained to fulfil their role as role models for millions of gamers in a responsible manner on the other.

The #SpeakUpEsports campaign is supported by over 70 well-known protagonists from the esports scene. In short videos, they stand up for fair play and against toxicity and hate speech.

The GIFs, memes and videos were created with the support of Telekom as part of the #TAKEPART - No Hate Speechinitiative. Together with 44 partners, including the esports player foundation, Telekom is fighting for an Internet free from hate. You can find out more about Telekom's offers on gaming and hate on the Internet and for the various target groups on the page "Media sure, but safe".

The campaign trailer can be found here.

All videos of the protagonists and more information can be found on the website #SpeakUpEsports.