BELLEVUE/BONN (dpa-AFX) - Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile US is venturing another billion-dollar share buyback. After the previous released 14 billion U.S. dollars, company CEO Mike Sievert wants to free up another 19 billion dollars (17.7 billion euros), as he announced at an investor event on Wednesday. This was made possible by a higher free cash flow, he said, explaining the plan. However, Deutsche Telekom does not intend to sell any shares as part of this program, Sievert said. As of mid-July, Deutsche Telekom held 51.4 percent of T-Mobile US.

Instead, Deutsche Telekom plans to sell shares via the market, the DAX-listed company announced in its own press release. As a result, shares from the portfolio are to be sold via the market from the beginning of 2024 without jeopardizing the company's own majority position in T-Mobile US. "The exact number of T-Mobile US shares that Deutsche Telekom will sell has not yet been determined," it said. T-Mobile US also intends to pay a dividend to its parent for the first time, it said.

It was only in the second quarter that the Americas subsidiary declared that it had already exhausted a large part of its authorized capital for share buybacks. Thus, around 83.5 million shares have been repurchased for 11.8 billion dollars so far, it said at the end of July. By the end of September, management could have spent a further USD 2.2 billion.

T-Mobile US is largely responsible for the German group's recent success and accounts for the Lowen share of the balance sheet. Most recently, Sievert put the red pen to work: around 5,000 jobs are to be cut, some of which will be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). The number corresponds to approximately seven percent of the total workforce./ngu/nas