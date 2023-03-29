Advanced search
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:30:46 2023-03-29 pm EDT
22.11 EUR   +0.94%
12:15pVodafone set to cut around 1,300 jobs in Germany - Handelsblatt
RE
03/28On The Way To Becoming The Leading Sustainable Telco : Deutsche Telekom presents CR report
PU
03/27Second shareholder Ardian is considering offer on Inwit
AN
Vodafone set to cut around 1,300 jobs in Germany - Handelsblatt

03/29/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Branding hangs outside a Vodafone shop in Oxford

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Vodafone wants to cut around 1,300 full-time jobs in Germany, its regional boss Philippe Rogge told German newspaper Handelsblatt on Wednesday.

Administrative and management positions are predominantly affected, said Rogge in his first public comments since becoming Vodafone Germany CEO in July.

"If we want to finance our ambitions, we have to take this painful step," said Rogge, who is also a member of the group's board of directors in London.

The "restart" for Vodafone Germany will help to make it leaner as Deutsche Telekom's most important competitor, said Rogge.

Around 6.3% of the 14,230 full-time jobs in Germany will be cut, the report said.

This follows the British telecoms giant saying on March 13 it planned to shed 1,000 jobs in Italy - almost a fifth of its total workforce there.

In November, the telecoms group announced cost-saving measures worth 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the wake of a deteriorating market outlook.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.94% 22.11 Delayed Quote.17.53%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.99% 89.83 Delayed Quote.5.59%
