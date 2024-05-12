BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the wage dispute at Deutsche Telekom, the trade union Verdi called for warning strikes in customer service throughout Germany on Sunday. These are to be continued on Monday, parallel to the fourth round of negotiations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Potsdam, according to Verdi. A central rally is planned there on Monday, with 4500 employees expected to attend.

Verdi is demanding an increase in income of 12 percent for around 70,000 tariff employees, but at least 400 euros per month, with a term of the collective agreement of twelve months. Telekom recently offered to increase salaries by 4.2 percent from 2025. This year, there is to be a tax-free inflation compensation bonus of 2,000 euros. Verdi rejected the offer as insufficient./brd/DP/he