EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3210/geschaeftsberichte.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3220/zwischenberichte-und--mitteilungen.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
End of News
1761013 07.11.2023 CET/CEST