07.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3210/geschaeftsberichte.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/dewohnen/German/3220/zwischenberichte-und--mitteilungen.html

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet:https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
